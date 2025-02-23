Max Verstappen's Aston Martin Contract: The Truth Behind the Rumors
The rumors surrounding Max Verstappen’s future in Formula 1 were rife during the off-season, with reports suggesting that Aston Martin had offered the Dutch driver an eye-watering £1 billion contract to lure him away from Red Bull. However, Verstappen has now set the record straight as he explains the project he is working on with the British brand.
Why does this matter?
The rumors surrounding Verstappen’s potential switch to Aston Martin are important due to their far-reaching implications. As one of the most recognizable and marketable figures in Formula 1, Verstappen carries immense brand value.
Any association with him, even outside of F1, can boost a team's visibility and commercial appeal. While Aston Martin’s interest may have been limited to GT3 racing, it proves the growing trend of leveraging high-profile drivers beyond traditional motorsport avenues.
On top of this, if Verstappen was to enter the the driver market officially, this would trigger a domino effect across the grid. As a four-time world champion, any potential move—real or speculated—could disrupt and influence contract negotiations across the paddock. With substantial investment from Lawrence Stroll, the team is aggressively positioning itself as a future title contender, making any high-profile recruitment a topic of intrigue.
What we know
Verstappen, who is contracted with Red Bull Racing until the end of the 2028 season, has little reason to leave one of the most dominant teams in modern F1. Despite a challenging 2024 season that included a ten-race winless streak, he secured his fourth consecutive world championship title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. While Aston Martin is making aggressive moves to establish itself as a championship contender, Verstappen remains focused on Red Bull alongside consultant and close friend Helmut Marko.
While Verstappen is not considering a to Aston Martin, he is involved with the brand through GT3 racing. He is launching his own GT3 team, Verstappen.com Racing, and has been in discussions with Aston Martin regarding this project. He clarified that he would not be personally driving but was setting up a team with selected drivers, ensuring everything was properly arranged for the upcoming season.
Recently, he was seen testing an Aston Martin GT3 car at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, featuring Verstappen.com Racing livery.
Why does Aston Martin's name keep popping up?
Aston Martin has been aggressively positioning itself as a top team, thanks to substantial investments from owner Lawrence Stroll. The team has made major changes, including hiring legendary car designer Adrian Newey and opening a state-of-the-art wind tunnel. Additionally, their new technical partnership with Honda, set to begin in 2026, could see them with one of the best powertrains on the grid as the new regulations begin.
Given these developments, rumors of Aston Martin attempting to poach Verstappen seemed plausible—albeit exaggerated. Reports suggested they were prepared to offer a $1 billion package, but both Verstappen and Aston Martin have dismissed the claims.
What's everyone saying?
Max Verstappen directly addressed the rumors to the media, including F1 on SI, clarifying:
"It's a lot of money. Honestly, when I read that, it was the first time that I saw something like that. The only contact that I had with them was about GT3 for this year. That's it. There's not much to say really because there isn't anything."
On his involvement with Aston Martin’s GT3 project, he explained:
"It’s not me personally driving, but I’m starting my own team for this year with the drivers, so, of course, some things need to be in place."
Christian Horner also shut down the speculation, stating:
"I know you guys [the media] have all got column inches to fill over a winter period, but a billion-pound driver, a billion dollars, it would be an eye-wateringly large amount of money. I think Max is very happy in the environment that he's in. He's grown up in the team, he has a great relationship with the team, the engineers, the technicians, and everybody that he works with."
"It’s down to us to provide a competitive car and continue to give him the platform to be able to achieve the results that he has over the last almost 10 years."
So what's next from Verstappen?
Max Verstappen is expected to officially announce the launch of his GT3 team, Verstappen.com Racing, providing details about the team's structure, driver lineup, and racing schedule for the 2025 GT World Challenge Europe series.
The final driver roster will be revealed, with Thierry Vermeulen and Chris Lulham being strong candidates. Given Verstappen's recent test of an Aston Martin GT3 car at Paul Ricard, a formal partnership announcement between Verstappen.com Racing and Aston Martin for the GT3 project is likely.
Verstappen's primary focus will remain on the 2025 Formula 1 season with Red Bull, as he aims for his fifth consecutive world championship title.