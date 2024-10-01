Max Verstappen's Father Raises Alarm About Major Red Bull Staff Departures
Jos Verstappen, father of Max Verstappen, has voiced significant concerns following key staff departures at Red Bull. He revealed that Max is frequently questioned about the situation and claimed that the team cannot continue as it is. Jos also noted that he had previously warned about these issues developing within the team.
Jos has been outspoken about Red Bull's internal issues, particularly following accusations of inappropriate behavior against team principal Christian Horner earlier this year. While the team boss was ultimately cleared of wrongdoing, Jos had previously cautioned that such events could trigger deeper problems within the team.
Speaking to the Daily Mail in March, he had cautioned that Red Bull "can’t go on the way it is, it will explode." In May, Red Bull's chief technical officer, Adrian Newey, announced his departure. Widely regarded as Formula 1's most successful designer, the aero guru played a pivotal role in Red Bull's dominance during the current ground effect era. In 2023, the team secured 21 victories in 22 races, thanks to Max and the Newey-designed RB19.
Aston Martin recently announced Newey's signing in a press conference, appointing him as the team's managing technical partner and shareholder. The 65-year-old is slated to join the Silverstone outfit in March 2025.
In June, Red Bull's sporting director Jonathan Wheatley announced his departure to take on the role of team principal at Sauber F1. This move aligns with Audi’s upcoming takeover of the Hinwil-based team, set to be fully completed by 2026.
The list doesn't end there. Just last week, McLaren announced the signing of Red Bull's chief strategist, Will Courtenay, as its new sporting director. Courtenay, who joined Red Bull during its Jaguar days in 2003, announced his 2026 exit, as Red Bull is undergoing an internal restructuring to cope with the exits. Speaking on the departures, Jos warns that it could potentially hinder the performance further since Red Bull has already lost the lead in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren. He told Autosport:
"This is what I warned about.
"The team then says: 'Oh, it doesn't matter, we have someone else [who we can put on that position].' But it's too many people now [who decide to leave].
"Max gets questions about it every time and so on. So yeah, I think it's just not good, what's happening at the moment."
While Horner has revealed that Red Bull has enough talent to fill the empty positions internally, Jos remarked that "he [Horner] always glosses over it".
With Max's lead to Lando Norris in the Drivers' Standings shortened to 52 points at a time when Red Bull struggles with balance problems on the RB20, it is to be seen how the Milton Keynes outfit bounces back amid the staff departures.