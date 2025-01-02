Max Verstappen's Red Bull F1 Exit Hinted By His Father If Conditions Aren't Met
Jos Verstappen has hinted that his son, Max Verstappen, may consider leaving Red Bull if the team fails to provide the conditions necessary for his continued success. As an influential figure in Max's career, Jos has made it clear that Red Bull must prioritize giving Max a winning car to secure race victories in 2025. His remarks follow a tough 2024 season, during which Max faced significant challenges, and his fourth title was threatened by McLaren’s Lando Norris.
The 2024 season proved to be a tough period for Red Bull, facing significant challenges both on and off the track. Following an extraordinary 2023 campaign in which it claimed 21 wins out of 22 races, the team encountered unexpected struggles in 2024 with the RB20 F1 car's persistent balance issues.
Due to the technical challenge, Red Bull saw its grip on the Constructors' Championship slip, allowing McLaren to claim the title and Ferrari to secure second place. Verstappen, however, managed to hold onto his fourth title despite a strong challenge from Norris, with the title only being decided at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.
With the grid predicted to be closer this season, Red Bull could face a significant challenge from its rivals that looked strong at the end of 2024, namely McLaren and Ferrari. Jos believes that Red Bull "has a big task ahead" of building a car that can fight competition. Speaking to Münchner Merkur/tz, as quoted by RacingNews365, he said:
“Red Bull must build a car that is no longer so difficult to drive.
“If you look at the second half of 2024, you can't be optimistic. Red Bull has a big task ahead of them in 2025.”
When he was asked about Max's future, considering his Red Bull contract that expires at the end of 2028, Jos said:
“Anything is possible. He can stay at Red Bull if he sees the point.
“His goal is to win races. If he feels that this is no longer possible at Red Bull, a switch is not out of the question.”
The 2024 season also saw Red Bull suffer internal turmoil through an alleged power struggle between senior advisor Helmut Marko and team principal Christian Horner. Max, who is close to Marko, threatened the team that he wouldn't hesitate to leave Red Bull if Marko was suspended. The Dutchman recently opened up on the early season threat, emphasizing it wasn't a bluff. Speaking to the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, he said:
"I think I did state clearly what I thought about it. I also think it was important that I said that at the time.
"And I also meant it. It wasn't a bluff. And they know that within the team as well.
"Whether at that stage I had any doubts about my future at Red Bull? Well, the feeling was not quite 100 percent. There was a lot going on."