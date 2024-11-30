Max Verstappen’s Savage Response to Media Critics: ‘I Speak Out, I Don’t Care’
Max Verstappen has once again made headlines, but this time, it's not for his performance on the track. The four-time world champion has publicly criticized the British media, alleging bias in their coverage of him and his racing career. Verstappen's comments, made after his remarkable Vegas performance that put him in an unbeatable position this season in the Driver Championship, highlight longstanding tensions between non-British drivers in Formula 1 and the predominantly British media landscape.
Verstappen's grievances with the media are not entirely new, but recent incidents have intensified his criticism. The tension has been particularly palpable following his clashes with his main rival Lando Norris in earlier races, such as the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pundits like former F1 world champion Damon Hill and ex-British drivers Martin Brundle and Johnny Herbert have been notably vocal, often branding his driving style as "dangerous" and "shocking." In this context, Verstappen has chosen to speak out, framing his views on the perceived bias in the media.
Verstappen did not hold back, citing the substantial British presence within F1 media as a source of bias.
"Sometimes in racing situations, or battles, or certain penalties, and the way people look at success and how much credit they give you or not, I definitely feel that there is a bias," Verstappen said. "The problem in F1 is that 80 to 85 per cent of the media is British. And I did feel that some things which were written about me were not fair. I am not going to sit here and single out one broadcaster, but I just had to laugh about what was said. I was like ‘whatever’."
Verstappen's critique also touches on the mentality needed to win championships—a mindset he feels is often underestimated or misunderstood by those who comment on his aggressive racing style.
"On the track, I will put it all on the line. I am not going to back out. I want to win. That needs to be the end result. Some people criticise me for that. But most of them don’t have a championship-winning mentality so they don’t understand, and they will never understand that kind of approach."
For Verstappen, criticism is a minor deterrent; if he perceives something as inaccurate, he will most certainly voice his opinion.
"At the end of the day yes, [I have four titles] and they are the ones in front of a microphone. I speak out. I don’t care. If I don’t agree with something I will tell you."
Beyond the personal affront, Verstappen's comments also raise broader issues of media influence in the sport. The distinct bias he perceives becomes particularly noticeable when competing against British drivers. He hypothesizes that if his competition was solely against someone like Monegasque Charles Leclerc media narratives would be less contentious.
"It depends a lot if you are fighting against a British driver. If I was fighting Charles [Leclerc] for example, it would be way less of a problem."
Historically, the British media's focus on homegrown talent is not without precedent. Verstappen's title battle against Lewis Hamilton in 2021 was mired in similar bias accusations, a narrative presently mirrored in his racing with Norris. However, Verstappen remains undeterred in the face of these challenges.