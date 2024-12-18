Max Verstappen Sends Heartfelt Message To Sergio Perez As Red Bull Exit Is Confirmed
Sergio Perez's journey with Red Bull has come to an end, with immediate effect, after a challenging 2024 season. His teammate Max Verstappen has now broken his silence on the Mexican driver's departure.
Perez's exit from Red Bull was confirmed after a year marked with fluctuating results. Despite having signed a contract extension until 2026 earlier this year, the declining performance led to a mutual decision for him to leave the team. Perez ended the season in the eighth position in the drivers' championship. Despite starting 2024 strongly, securing four podiums in the first five races, his performance dwindled as the season progressed, resulting in only 49 points over the last 18 races.
Max Verstappen took to social media to share a heartfelt message to Perez. He posted:
"It’s been an absolute pleasure driving alongside you. We’ve had some amazing moments together that I’ll always remember. Thank you, Checo!"
Perez, on his part, reflected on his journey with gratitude, stating:
“I’m incredibly grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team.
“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I’ll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones, and I’ve had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way.
“A big thank you to every person in the team from the management, engineers and mechanics, catering, hospitality, kitchen, marketing and communications, as well as everyone at Milton Keynes, I wish you all the best for the future.
“It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a team mate all these years and to share in our success. A special thank you to the fans around the world, and especially to the Mexican fans for your unwavering support every day. We’ll meet again soon. And remember… never give up.”
Joining the team in 2021, Perez clinched his first victory for them in Baku that year. He was a key figure behind the team's multiple constructors’ championships. However, 2024 proved to be a testing year, not only for Perez but for Red Bull Racing as well, which had to settle for third in the constructors’ standings, trailing McLaren and Ferrari.
It has currently not been confirmed who will be replacing Perez alongside Verstappen in 2025, however, it has been rumored that it will be VCARB driver Liam Lawson who will step up.