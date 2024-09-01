Max Verstappen Sends Threat To Red Bull In Team Radio Explanation - 'Just Stay At Home'
Max Verstappen has once again criticized the Red Bull team following the Italian Grand Prix whilst explaining a confusing team radio message.
Interviewed by Viaplay regarding his exasperated comments, Verstappen was asked what he meant when he commented on the team radio: ''Can people in the background please be awake, it's important." The three-time champion responded:
"In the race my battery was relatively empty, while fighting Lando of course. Then I had to go to a certain setting. At some point they have to tell me when I can go back to the quicker setting.
"I ask: 'Can i go back?', 'Oh yeah, yeah you can'. Then I thought 'What is this? you guys have all the data the entire time, you guys can exactly see when I can make those steps'.
"I shouldn't have to ask when I can go back. We might be in nobody's land, but you still have to be on top of things. otherwise, i can just stay home."
Whilst speaking to Sky Sports F1 during the broadcast, the Dutch driver also explained:
"I thought we got the most out of the car in terms of position but not in the way we approached the race.
"The pace was not strong enough so we had to do our own race and had a bad pit stop.
"I think strategy-wise we didn't optimise it. Some cars did a one-stop and we did a two-stop which was not the best.
"For most of the race we couldn't run full engine power because of a problem so that doesn't help. All in all a bad race.
"It would still have been a bad race with full engine power but we may have been more competitive. We were in no man's land.
"If we don't change anything on the car it is all going to be bad from now on to the end of the season. We have a lot of work to do."
Verstappen finished the race in sixth position with his Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez crossing the line in eighth position. As a result, the gap to McLaren in the Constructors' Championship is now down to just 8 points.
2024 Italian Grand Prix Results
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Lando Norris - Fastest Lap
4. Carlos Sainz
5. Lewis Hamilton
6. Max Verstappen
7. George Russell
8. Sergio Perez
9. Alex Albon
10. Kevin Magnussen
11. Fernando Alonso
12. Franco Colapinto
13. Daniel Ricciardo
14. Esteban Ocon
15. Pierre Gasly
16. Valtteri Bottas
17. Nico Hulkenberg
18. Zhou Guanyu
19. Lance Stroll
20. Yuki Tsunoda - DNF