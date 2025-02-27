Max Verstappen Sends Warning to Grid as RB21 Wins Him Over
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has provided his first impression of the 2025 RB21 F1 car after the first day of pre-season testing and his assessment could worry rival teams. In 2024, he faced challenges with the RB20 as balance issues emerged in the second half of the season, which the team reportedly struggled to fully resolve.
While Verstappen managed to secure his fourth championship title, Red Bull lost the Constructors' Championship to McLaren. Coincidentally, Red Bull's car problems began after the team's chief technical officer and the sport's legendary designer, Adrian Newey, announced his exit in May. In addition, McLaren's resurgence in the ground effect era added to the challenges.
With Newey's exit to Aston Martin, it remains to be seen how Red Bull continues to produce dominant cars, as the sport enters the final year of the current era. As F1 landed at the Bahrain International Circuit on the 26th of February for pre-season testing, the Dutchman took to the wheel in the afternoon session and set the third-fastest lap. Offering his first review of the RB21, he said:
“From the driving I did today everything felt good. Only good surprises which was good.
“We don’t know pace yet but everything is working well and the car is doing what I want it to do. It is all in control and that is what we can hope for really to start off my testing.
“We are constantly learning and trying different things and will continue to do so. It is not about hitting the perfect lap but it is about working on our testing programme and learning what direction we need to push the car forwards to get it under control.”
Verstappen's thoughts suggest he could be in a really strong position this season, despite the new car looking similar to its predecessor. This year, he is joined by Liam Lawson, who embarks on his first full season in F1. The Kiwi driver acknowledged that it's difficult to gauge the car's competitiveness at this stage but confirmed that it feels comfortable to drive. He added:
“I had so much fun out there today and it was so good to finally drive the new car properly and do some laps. It feels okay but obviously it is very early days, so it’s very much about learning at the moment.
“For me, there is a lot more to come because I need to learn a lot moving teams. But from a team side we are just trying to learn about the new car, and optimise these testing days. We had a plan of test items, and we managed to go through the whole plan, which is always good.
“We go into tomorrow with a lot more running and a better idea of where to improve the car. It’s hard to tell where we are in terms of pace but the car feels good to drive and comfortable.
“Testing is just as important to me, as it is for the team to learn about the car. It’s crucial to maximise these days before [the first race] Melbourne.”