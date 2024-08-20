Max Verstappen Shuts Down NASCAR Driver Kyle Larson's Confident Statement
Formula 1's three-time champion Max Verstappen recently addressed NASCAR star Kyle Larson's assertive claims about his superior versatility as a driver.
During an interview with motorsport content creator Ash Vandelay, Verstappen shared his thoughts on the unique attributes required across different racing disciplines.
Verstappen acknowledged Larson's diverse racing background, noting:
"Kyle Larson did Indy and he does dirt. I think that's really cool too."
Despite the commendation, the Red Bull driver was quick to downplay the productive merits of comparing skills from distinct motorsport forms like Formula 1 and NASCAR. He noteed the in-built challenges and specialization required in each, asserting:
"We should not have that debate because everyone is good in their own right. I wouldn't be good in dirt. Maybe if I practice... I don't know. I think at the end of the day, a good racing driver picks up things quite quickly."
The Dutch racing icon's comments were a direct response to Larson’s confident assertion as reported by FloRacing. Larson claimed:
“Not really. I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver.
“There’s no way [Verstappen] can get into a Sprint Car and win the Knoxville Nationals. There’s no way he can go win the Chili Bowl. There’s no way he can go win a Cup race at Bristol.
“There’s probably no way I can go win a Formula 1 race at Monaco, but I think I’d have a better shot at him (doing what he does than him doing what I do) just because of the car element.
“That’s what gives me ease and confidence that, like, I know I’m better than him. Maybe not in an open-wheel IndyCar or Formula 1 car, but that’s one discipline. I think I would beat him in everything else. You can quote that.”
2024 F1 Driver Standings Ahead of Dutch Grand Prix
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points