Max Verstappen Speaks Out On Championship Uncertainties - 'Long Way To Go'
Three-time champion Max Verstappen recently voiced concerns over the progressing season, indicating a challenging road ahead for the Red Bull team.
Initially anticipated to mirror the staggering success of the 2023 season, the season took an unexpected turn for Red Bull Racing. Only achieving two victories in the past seven races marks a significant decline in their performance. This shift comes as competitors like McLaren, Ferrari, and Mercedes have significantly stepped up, encroaching on Red Bull’s dominance in Formula 1.
In a revealing interview with F1TV, as quoted by GP Blog, Verstappen shared his perspective on the unfolding championship battle. He pointed to the increasing strength of rival teams, specifically noting McLaren's surge which places Lando Norris as a formidable opponent in his pursuit of a fourth F1 title. Verstappen commented:
''Absolutely. I mean, it's still a very long way to go, of course. A lot of things can happen. But I know, of course, the gap is still quite big. But I also know that from our side, we have to step it up, to try and win a few races here and there.''
Verstappen, drawing from his experiences, particularly the intense 2021 title race against Lewis Hamilton, and his more decisive victories in the following years, shed light on the inherent challenges in every championship. He continued:
''Maybe they looked easy from the outside, but they are never easy. If we win that championship, it would be fantastic. But it's a very long road. So I don't like to think about that yet."
The F1 summer break will come to an end for the Dutch Grand Prix which is set to take place on 23-25 August.
2024 F1 Driver Standings As Of Summer Break
1. Max Verstappen - 277 points
2. Lando Norris - 199 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 177 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 167 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 162 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 150 points
7. Sergio Perez - 131 points
8. George Russell - 116 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 49 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 5 points
17. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 4 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points