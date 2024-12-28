Max Verstappen Stands Firm In Red Bull F1 Exit Warning
Max Verstappen firmly declared his stance after a rocky start to the 2024 season at Red Bull Racing. Turbulence within the team pushed Verstappen to issue a stark warning: should Helmut Marko face dismissal, the Dutch driver might exit the team.
During an interview with De Telegraaf, the four-time champion reaffirmed his position on the warning. He explained, as quoted and translated by GP Blog:
"I think it was important that I said that then. And I meant it, too. I wasn't bluffing. And they know that within the team too.
"But on the other hand, I also don't think that if something goes wrong, you can immediately just say: I'm leaving. I'm not like that."
Marko has played a huge role in Verstappen's career. The relationship stands in contrast to those Marko shares with other drivers, with Verstappen viewing Marko's position as essential to his presence at Red Bull. As internal tensions flared within the team, Verstappen's involvement became more pronounced, placing his loyalty at the forefront of the unfolding drama.
The internal discord at Red Bull was compounded by an investigation into team principal Christian Horner. This was added to by a public feud between Horner, Marko, and Verstappen's father Jos. Interestingly, even during this turmoil, Red Bull maintained a competitive advantage, with Verstappen noting:
"When it was very turbulent around the team, we still had the fastest car. Luckily. Otherwise, it would have been a lot harder for everyone."
Verstappen is set to race with a new teammate in 2025 after Red Bull decided to part ways with Sergio Perez. The four-time champion will now be partnered with VCARB driver Liam Lawson. Replacing Lawson at VCARB is Red Bull junior driver Isack Hadjar who will race alongside Yuki Tsunoda.
F1 2025 Schedule
- 14-16 March: Australia, Melbourne
- 21-23 March: China, Shanghai
- 4-6 April: Japan, Suzuka
- 11-13 April: Bahrain, Sakhir
- 18-20 April: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- 2-4 May: USA, Miami
- 16-18 May: Italy, Imola
- 23-25 May: Monaco, Monaco
- 30 May – 1 June: Spain, Barcelona
- 13-15 June: Canada, Montreal
- 27-29 June: Austria, Spielberg
- 4-6 July: United Kingdom, Silverstone
- 25-27 July: Belgium, Spa
- 1-3 August: Hungary, Budapest
- 29-31 August: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- 5-7 September: Italy, Monza
- 19-21 September: Azerbaijan, Baku
- 3-5 October: Singapore, Singapore
- 17-19 October: USA, Austin
- 24-26 October: Mexico, Mexico City
- 7-9 November: Brazil, São Paulo
- 20-22 November: USA, Las Vegas
- 28-30 November: Qatar, Lusail
- 5-7 December: Abu Dhabi, Yas Marina