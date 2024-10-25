Max Verstappen Starts Mexican GP Weekend On Sour Note With Red Bull Issues
Max Verstappen has faced unexpected hurdles during the Mexican Grand Prix weekend, when power unit issues plagued his RB20, forcing an early exit from the second practice session.
During the second free practice session, Verstappen was instructed to return to the pits for the team to take apart the RB20 to investigate the issues. The Austrian team later confirmed that the three-time champion would not continue with the session, despite it being a rare 90 minute session for the Pirelli tire test. The team stated:
“Car 1 will not run again in FP2 as we investigate a PU issue further.”
These issues were not new for Verstappen as the earlier first practice session (FP1) also posed significant challenges with the Dutchman reporting similar problems with the engine.
This comes amid the intense battle for the Drivers' Championship title. Verstappen is currently leading the standings with 354 points. However, he is under pressure from both McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.
Verstappen had an intense battle with Norris during the latter stages of the United States Grand Prix last weekend, which ended with the latter receiving a 5-second penalty for overtaking outside of the track limits. McLaren has since lodged a 'right of review' request with the FIA for the penalty as both drivers ran off the track in the process of the move.
Defending his position, Verstappen commented to the media in Mexico:
“At the end of the day, you cannot overtake outside of the white line. That’s a very clear rule and I’ve been done by it myself.
“I don’t understand why suddenly now we need to ask and scream for changes in the regulation when it’s been like that forever. I grew up go-karting, F3, F1, you know that you cannot pass outside of the white line. It’s as simple as that.
“It’s how the rules are written. I didn’t make the rules, first of all, I just follow the rules as much as I can. Of course, sometimes you get caught out with it, we’ve had that in the past. I just implement the rules and play with them.
“Sometimes you say it’s too many rules, then it’s like ‘we need more rules’ – you’ll always have that. Depends on whatever side you’re on.”
He added:
“Austin for me was a positive weekend,” Verstappen summarised. “Sunday was not so good but that’s something we are analysing, why that happened. Overall I felt like at least I was a bit more in the fight.
“The last few races I’ve always just not been able to do anything and the car was definitely more competitive so I hope that we can from now onwards at least be in that fight.”