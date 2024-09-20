Max Verstappen Summoned To Stewards After Expletive Press Conference Remark
Max Verstappen has found himself in hot water after saying "f**k" during the press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix, resulting in a summons to the stewards. The Dutch driver’s choice of words could potentially lead to sanctions as the FIA grapples with maintaining a professional and family-friendly environment in motorsport broadcasting.
The three-time champion was summoned to the Stewards after the first free practice session at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, during which he put in the fourth fastest time.
This comes after FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has called for more restraint from drivers to keep sports broadcasting more family-friendly. He explained during an interview with Autosport:
“We have to differentiate between our sport – motorsport – and rap music.
“We're not rappers, you know. They say the F-word how many times per minute? We are not on that. That's them and we are [us].
“I know, I was a driver. In the heat of the moment, when you think you are upset because another driver came to you and pushed you…
"When I used to drive in the dust [and something like that happened], I would get upset. But also, we have to be careful with our conduct. We need to be responsible people.
“And now with the technology, everything is going live and everything is going to be recorded. At the end of the day, we have to study that to see: do we minimise what is being said publicly?
“Because imagine you are sitting with your children and watching the race and then someone is saying all of this dirty language.
“I mean, what would your children or grandchildren say? What would you teach them if that is your sport?”
It is currently unclear what this could result in for the Red Bull driver. However, Mercedes team chief Toto Wolff and Ferrari chief Fred Vasseur found themselves in a similar position at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix after the drama surrounding Carlos Sainz and the drain cover. Both Wolff and Vasseur swore during the press conference and were later handed formal warnings by the race stewards for their actions.
Verstappen has already commented on the new clampdown on expletive language, stating:
"I guess the world is changing a bit, but I guess it already starts with no broadcasting it.
"Or, not giving the option for people to hear it in general. That would help a lot more than putting bans on drivers.
"Because, for example, I couldn't even say the F-word and it's not even that bad. 'The car was not working, the car is Effed' – and [it's] 'excuse me for the language'.
"But, come on. Like, what are we? Five-year-olds? Six-year-olds? Even if a five-year-old or six-year-old is watching, they will eventually swear anyway.
"Even if their parents will not allow it, when they grow up they will walk round with their friends and they will be swearing. This is not changing anything."