Max Verstappen Takes Stand Against FIA Over 'Big Issue' For Younger Drivers
Max Verstappen has criticized the FIA's policy requiring lower-tier drivers, including those in karting, to attend the FIA Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving Ceremony in Rwanda at their own expense. The three-time world champion urged the governing body to cover travel costs for these drivers, arguing that mandatory attendance should not impose a financial burden on competitors.
Verstappen is no stranger to taking a firm stance on issues he believes need reform. Whether calling for changes to the sprint race format last year or challenging the FIA's penalty for swearing during a Singapore GP press conference, he has consistently avoided what one would call a safe approach that impresses everyone in the sport.
Now, however, the Dutchman has raised concerns over the financial burden drivers are facing due to the FIA's decision to hold this year’s Prize Giving Ceremony in Kigali, Rwanda, following the Formula 1 season finale in Abu Dhabi. This issue is particularly significant in light of recent financial struggles faced by F2 driver Zak O'Sullivan, who, according to GPFans, was forced to drop out of the series due to budget constraints.
Verstappen has revealed that the cost of travel is not a problem for him, but it could pose a big challenge for junior drivers who have to bear the financial brunt, especially when they are invited by the FIA and their presence is made compulsory, which he thinks is "unfair." He said:
"For me, it's not a problem, but for drivers from karting or other categories, it can be a big issue because they have to pay for everything themselves.
"The FIA invites us and requires us to attend, but then we have to cover the costs, which is, of course, a bit unfair."
"If they want to host it in Timbuktu, I have no problem with that. But I do think they should look into reimbursing the costs, especially when it’s a requirement to attend."
Africa hosting the FIA awards ceremony aligns with a broader initiative to bring the African Grand Prix to the Formula 1 calendar. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently praised Rwanda's ambitious proposal after his meeting with local officials, indicating the country’s readiness to host a Formula 1 event.
The initiative has received a great push from seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is passionate about elevating Africa's presence in the sport. Hamilton sees Formula 1 as a platform to boost the continent's global profile and contribute to its economic development through motorsport.