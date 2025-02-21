Max Verstappen to Take the Wheel First in Red Bull Testing
Max Verstappen is set to spearhead Red Bull's charge into the 2025 Formula 1 season during their pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
Set for next week, Red Bull Racing came forward as the first among the ten F1 teams to reveal their driver schedule for this crucial few days of testing. With a track record as impressive as Verstappen's, the eyes are on him as he prepares for another competitive season.
At 27, and with four World Championships under his belt, Verstappen plans to test for Red Bull Racing on Wednesday morning, February 26. He’ll stay behind the wheel throughout that first day and continue through the entire session on the following day, giving him ample time to adapt to the new RB21 and lead the team with what he learns.
Lawson, a young star at just 22, has risen to the challenge as he sits alongside Verstappen in a full-time position. This opportunity comes after Sergio Perez's exit at the end of 2024. Known for his strong performances with VCARB, now rebranded as Racing Bulls, Lawson will be testing on Wednesday afternoon and will take over the last two sessions on Friday, February 28.
Before the curtains rise on the official pre-season testing, Red Bull plans a private event for the RB21 on February 25 for filming - a typical practice allowing up to 200 kilometers of track time. Although mainly for promotional footage, this session also serves as a vital opportunity for the team to test out the car and for Lawson to acquaint himself with an entirely new setup.
Red Bull has shown dominance over the recent Constructors' Championships by clinching the title for two straight years—2022 and 2023. Verstappen, in synonymous fashion, has won the Drivers’ Championship through this period, as well as 2024.
Yet, this year introduces the RB21, a new contender designed without the experience of Adrian Newey.
F1 pre-season testing begins on February 26th with running from 07:00 to 16:00. Testing continues on February 27th with the same schedule, from 07:00 to 16:00. The final day of testing, February 28th, also runs from 07:00 to 16:00. Times are GMT.