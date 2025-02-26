Max Verstappen Wary About RB21 Performance After First Track Run In Bahrain
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen shared his first impressions of the 2025 RB21 after a filming day run at the Bahrain International Circuit on February 25. The Dutchman remains wary about the car’s performance, particularly after the 2024 RB20 struggled with balance issues throughout last year. As a result, Verstappen is keen on putting in some fast laps over the next three days of pre-season testing until the 28th of February to see if the car has improved from its predecessor.
Red Bull revealed the RB21 just hours before its debut run in Bahrain. During the filming day, both Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson took turns behind the wheel, covering up to 200 kilometers, the maximum distance permitted under current regulations. Speaking on the RB21 after his first run, Verstappen said:
“It’s good to be back on track in Bahrain for this filming day before we head into testing. It is really nice to be back driving again and to get into RB21 for the first time.
“I got a few laps in, but today was more about getting comfortable in the car, seeing what fits and we will then learn more about the car over the next few days.
“We know what last year’s limitations were, so it is important that we assess the pace over the next few days and see if we have improved.
“We don’t have a long time before the first race so, over testing, we hope to get a lot of mileage on the car and lots of runs in to understand where we can find time.
“At the moment I don’t have targets for the season as we don’t know how competitive we are, but I am looking forward to getting back to racing in general, especially driving in Spa and Zandvoort, which are my favourite tracks on the calendar.”
Verstappen's racing prowess helped him secure his fourth championship title last year, but the problems on the RB20 meant Red Bull lost the top two spots in the Constructors' Championship to McLaren and Ferrari.
Revealing his views on the RB21, Lawson added:
“First impressions are good, it is always exciting to get in the car for the first time.
“For me, I have never started a full season in Formula 1, so the preparations and days like this filming day are good for me. We are also learning about a new car as well and so far the RB21 feels good; the next few days of testing will be beneficial.
“I am most looking forward to just going racing, to have a full pre-season with a team and learn along the way. This isn’t a new team to me; I knew so many people here already and I am very excited to be working with such a talented group.
“My target, simply, is to be fast and to be where the team needs me to be. The goal is to regain the Constructors’ this year and if we can achieve that then it means I am doing my part.
“Collectively all of our goals are the same and that is to be as far up the front as we can.”