Max Verstappen Worried About 'Snappy' RB20's Balance For Dutch GP
Despite securing second in the Dutch GP qualifying, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen revealed his worry about the "snappy" nature of the RB20 F1 car that affected its overall balance. The car's handling was such that Verstappen didn't feel like he was fighting Lando Norris for pole position.
Towards the closing stages of Q3, Verstappen led the timesheet, only to be beaten by Norris a few moments later. However, he still managed to be faster than the other McLaren driver, Oscar Piastri, who finished third.
With ten races remaining, Red Bull is expected to fight hard to defend its Constructors' title, as it leads McLaren by just 42 points. McLaren's resurgence became evident after it introduced an upgrade package mid-season, which has been responsible for the MCL38's jaw-dropping pace in recent races.
Verstappen revealed that gusts of wind and his car's inconsistent balance weren't confidence-inspiring during qualifying at his home circuit, although he was content with the result. He told the media:
“I had a bit of a moment in the [Turn] 11-12, but that was also a bit my qualifying in general.
“I never really felt comfortable.
“Every run, there was always one or two corners where I felt like I was losing a lot of time. With the gust of wind, it seemed like it was very sensitive for us.
“The car was really responding aggressively to it. That’s why I think every single run that I did was different. I just had a different balance every time. It just made it very difficult.
“Q3, I think the first lap wasn’t too bad. I tried to push it a bit more, but everything just seems very snappy, very on the edge, I would say.
“Nevertheless, I’m happy to be on the front row after Q1, Q2. I’ve never really been in that top-five region.
“Of course, I was trying to save tires a bit because I only had four sets, but I never really felt that I was in the fight for pole.
“When you come out of qualifying on the front row, I think that’s okay.”
The three-time world champion acknowledged McLaren's pace and his team's recent struggles, as Red Bull tries to look for answers to mitigate balance problems and enhance performance. He added:
“I mean, it’s three-tenths here [the gap to McLaren], whatever it was.
“I don’t know what, of course, the upcoming races will be. I think, yeah, if you look at the last seven races, it’s just been a bit more difficult for us.
“We are trying to understand and trying to just improve the situation, but it’s not a magic button switch that you turn. Yeah, we keep trying.”
When asked if he expects to be faster in the Grand Prix on Sunday, he said:
“I would hope so, but I think when you see the gap, it’s going to be very tricky.
“It seems like Lando’s a bit happier in general, but just the driving and how he feels, I’m a bit more all over the place with the balance.
“I don’t know, maybe it stabilizes a bit tomorrow, but I guess we’ll find out.”