Mayor Declares Emergency As Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Arrival Leads To Maranello Standstill
Lewis Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari has received an overwhelming response from the Tifosi who are eager to witness the seven-time world champion race for their favorite team.
One of Formula 1's much-awaited partnerships materialized yesterday after Hamilton reached Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello to begin his new journey.
However, the excitement of fans has led to chaos on the streets of the city, as they flocked to catch a glimpse of the new Ferrari driver. In the process, the city has come to a standstill.
Following his Ferrari debut on Monday, the Briton will reportedly take to the track on the following Wednesday at the team's private Fiorano circuit in a Ferrari F1-75 for testing. Fans are anticipated to gather at two prime vantage points to catch the action: one on the 'Bridge of Sighs' and the other along Via Marsala.
Crowds have been difficult for enforcement agencies to control, and a report by F1-insider, quoted by Planet F1, reveals that Maranello’s mayor Luigi Zironi, has declared a state of emergency and requested surrounding towns to assist in managing the inflow of fans that have traveled from far to witness Hamilton.
Another report states that hotels in the Sassuolo area are completely booked, and police are implementing heightened security measures near the factory and the track. To satisfy eager fans, Ferrari released a statement on Monday explaining the 40-year-old driver's schedule for Day 1. The statement read:
“Lewis Hamilton’s Scuderia Ferrari HP adventure is now underway.
“Early this morning, the seven-time world champion arrived at the team’s Maranello headquarters at via Enzo Ferrari 27.
“From there he went to the Fiorano track where, against the backdrop of Enzo Ferrari’s house, in the small square now named after the only other seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Michael Schumacher, he was met by Team Principal, Fred Vasseur and Ferrari CEO, Benedetto Vigna.
“The traditional first day’ photos were taken there and even the weather helped to make Lewis feel at home, with some typically British overcast skies and drizzle.
“Also on hand was a Ferrari F40, Lewis’ favourite supercar.
“Next on Lewis’ agenda was a short visit to the Fiorano house and the pit garage, with Vasseur and Vigna, including a look at the famous office, from where Enzo Ferrari would watch his team at work.
“Hamilton then returned to the Scuderia HQ, where he met the management team and Piero Ferrari, before embarking on a daylong total immersion programme, visiting all the various departments to get to know the team.
“The work continues tomorrow with more technical meetings and briefings as preparations get underway for what will be a very busy season.”