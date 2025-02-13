McLaren 2025 F1 Car Spotted In One-Off Livery During Silverstone Filming Day
McLaren's new MCL39 Formula 1 car made its inaugural appearance at a Silverstone event, showcasing a one-off livery.
The Woking-based squad comes off a successful 2024 season where they secured the constructors' championship for the first time in over two decades. CEO Zak Brown has spoken about the importance of the Silverstone event, stating, as reported by Autosport:
“[It] is a big milestone in our journey in the fight for the 2025 title.
“It’s great to get our championship challenger, the MCL39, on track for the first time and to launch the culmination of the team’s hard work.
“We must be realistic that every team will have made progress over the winter. Last year highlighted just how much the grid has closed up, which is a brilliant thing for the sport.
“We believe we have made further steps forward since the championship-winning MCL38 but we won’t know where we sit in the standings until we get into qualifying in Australia [2025’s first race].”
On the technical front, McLaren's drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are ready to put the MCL39 through its paces during a filming day at Silverstone.
More News: Lando Norris Adds To Impressive Car Collection As He's Seen In $310,000 Lamborghini
As McLaren aims to defend its 2024 title and contend for the drivers' championship, Team Principal Andrea Stella pointed out the competitive nature of the upcoming season. He explained:
“Whilst we finished last year as champions, 2024 highlighted how highly competitive the grid is, which is something that will carry through to this year’s championship.
“We therefore must keep focused to compete at the front in this tight field. It’s going to be an exciting but incredibly challenging year ahead.
“The team have worked extremely hard to prepare as best as possible for the start of the season.
“We learned a lot from our battles last year, so we take this and use it to push our goal for the year.”
More News: Australian Grand Prix to Undergo Big Changes Ahead of 2025 F1 Season Start
McLaren will unveil the 2025 livery at the F1 75 event on Tuesday, February 18, when all ten teams will come together to reveal their designs. The event celebrates 75 years of Formula 1.
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.
2025 Formula One Season Schedule
Pre-Season Testing
- Dates: 26-28 Feb
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO PRE-SEASON TESTING 2025
- Circuit: Pre-Season Testing
Australia
- Dates: 14-16 Mar
- Location: Australia, Melbourne
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Melbourne circuit
China
- Dates: 21-23 Mar
- Location: China, Shanghai
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN CHINESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Shanghai circuit
Japan
- Dates: 04-06 Apr
- Location: Japan, Suzuka
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO JAPANESE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Suzuka circuit
Bahrain
- Dates: 11-13 Apr
- Location: Bahrain, Sakhir
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Sakhir circuit
Saudi Arabia
- Dates: 18-20 Apr
- Location: Saudi Arabia, Jeddah
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 STC SAUDI ARABIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Jeddah circuit
Miami
- Dates: 02-04 May
- Location: Miami, Miami
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Miami circuit
Emilia-Romagna
- Dates: 16-18 May
- Location: Emilia-Romagna, Imola
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 AWS GRAN PREMIO DEL MADE IN ITALY E DELL'EMILIA-ROMAGNA 2025
- Circuit: Imola circuit
Monaco
- Dates: 23-25 May
- Location: Monaco, Monaco
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX DE MONACO 2025
- Circuit: Monaco circuit
Spain
- Dates: 30 May-01 Jun
- Location: Spain, Barcelona
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ARAMCO GRAN PREMIO DE ESPAÑA 2025
- Circuit: Barcelona circuit
Canada
- Dates: 13-15 Jun
- Location: Canada, Montréal
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAND PRIX DU CANADA 2025
- Circuit: Montréal circuit
Austria
- Dates: 27-29 Jun
- Location: Austria, Spielberg
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES AUSTRIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spielberg circuit
Great Britain
- Dates: 04-06 Jul
- Location: Great Britain, Silverstone
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS BRITISH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Silverstone circuit
Belgium
- Dates: 25-27 Jul
- Location: Belgium, Spa-Francorchamps
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 BELGIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Spa-Francorchamps circuit
Hungary
- Dates: 01-03 Aug
- Location: Hungary, Budapest
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Budapest circuit
Netherlands
- Dates: 29-31 Aug
- Location: Netherlands, Zandvoort
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN DUTCH GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Zandvoort circuit
Italy
- Dates: 05-07 Sep
- Location: Italy, Monza
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 PIRELLI GRAN PREMIO D’ITALIA 2025
- Circuit: Monza circuit
Azerbaijan
- Dates: 19-21 Sep
- Location: Azerbaijan, Baku
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS AZERBAIJAN GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Baku circuit
Singapore
- Dates: 03-05 Oct
- Location: Singapore, Marina Bay
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Marina Bay circuit
United States
- Dates: 17-19 Oct
- Location: United States, Austin
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Austin circuit
Mexico
- Dates: 24-26 Oct
- Location: Mexico, Mexico City
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025
- Circuit: Mexico City circuit
Brazil
- Dates: 07-09 Nov
- Location: Brazil, São Paulo
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES GRANDE PRÊMIO DE SÃO PAULO 2025
- Circuit: São Paulo circuit
Las Vegas
- Dates: 20-22 Nov
- Location: Las Vegas, Las Vegas
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN SILVER LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Las Vegas circuit
Qatar
- Dates: 28-30 Nov
- Location: Qatar, Lusail
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 QATAR AIRWAYS QATAR GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Lusail circuit
Abu Dhabi
- Dates: 05-07 Dec
- Location: Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
- Event Name: FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX 2025
- Circuit: Yas Island circuit