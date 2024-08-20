McLaren Announces Huge New F1 Academy Partnership Ahead Of Fourth Round In Zandvoort
In a significant development, IndyCar title sponsor NTT DATA has expanded its partnership with McLaren by becoming the official partner of its all-female F1 Academy team. The Japanese IT firm, which has been the official IT services partner for Arrow McLaren in IndyCar, extended its collaboration to McLaren's Formula 1 operations towards the end of the 2023 season.
The short-term contract has now been extended, taking effect from the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort. This collaboration marks a significant boost for the F1 Academy, where each Formula 1 team fields a driver in the all-female series, with liveries that mirror their F1 cars.
McLaren supports Bianca Bustamante as its official F1 Academy driver. Bustamante has already earned a podium finish this season in Miami, where Lando Norris also claimed his first Formula 1 victory.
NTT DATA will enhance the team’s data strategies and analytical capabilities while also serving as the title sponsor for the NTT DATA Strategy Control engineering center, which operates at race tracks, according to McLaren's official website.
Speaking about the partnership, Matt Dennington, Co-Chief Commercial Officer of McLaren Racing said:
“We are delighted to further develop our partnership with NTT DATA into the world of F1 Academy – a relationship which has gone from strength to strength with our Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. We’re proud to work closely with our partners to continue to open up motorsport to female drivers, and we are pleased to have NTT DATA join us on this journey.”
The chief marketing officer of NTT DATA Inc., Mona Charif said in a statement:
"As a trusted global innovator of business and technology services, NTT DATA is proud to be associated with F1 Academy to support emerging talent and promote diversity across all levels of motorsport. Our partnership with McLaren Racing reflects our shared values and commitment to creating a more diverse and equal playing field on and off the track.”
For the McLaren F1 team, it's business as usual as they head to Zandvoort for the 15th round of the 2024 season. After a winless 2023, the Papaya squad has staged an impressive comeback this year. Both Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have secured their first Formula 1 victory mid-season, thanks to the significantly improved MCL38 F1 car. This upgrade has enabled McLaren to compete fiercely with Red Bull's RB20 and, on several occasions, even challenge Mercedes' W15 at the front.