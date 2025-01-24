McLaren Announces Signing Of Key Figure From Sauber Ahead Of 2025 Season
The McLaren F1 team has confirmed the appointment of Alessandro Alunni Bravi, formerly the Managing Director and Team Representative at Sauber. Bravi recently announced his departure from the Hinwil outfit, which is set to become the Audi works team in 2026. At McLaren, he will take on the newly created role of Chief Business Affairs Officer, reporting directly to McLaren CEO Zak Brown.
Following the news of Bravi's exit, it was speculated that he was assisting seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with his potential investment in KTM's MotoGP team, especially after his exit statement mentioned that he was moving on to a new project.
Bravi joins McLaren in the wake of its first championship victory in 26 years in 2024 and will report on February 1, 2025. Speaking on his new role, Bravi stated:
“McLaren is a team I have been a huge fan of my whole life, and it therefore sparks special emotions personally to have the opportunity to now work with such an amazing group of people. I’m so grateful to be joining such a great organisation with the values and culture that are so clear to see from the outside.
"I want to reward the trust and confidence that Zak and the Board have put in me by giving my full dedication and effort to help contribute to the continued success, as I believe teamwork is key to everything. I am so happy to be joining a team that I truly believe sets the benchmark in Formula 1 both on and off the track, and I can’t wait to get started at the beginning of February."
McLaren CEO Zak Brown added:
“I’m delighted to have Alessandro joining us with his extensive expertise and motorsport background. Alongside managing our legal and driver development functions, he will also provide invaluable support on all professional driver business management matters, racing governance activities across our various rights holders and governing body relationships and broad business support to all our racing series as needed. We look forward to welcoming him to the McLaren Racing family in February.
“I’d also like to thank Steve for his contribution to McLaren Racing’s success over the last two seasons and I wish him well in his future endeavours.”
Bravi replaces McLaren's chief communications officer, Steve Atkins, taking on a broader role designed to address a wider range of responsibilities, including driver development, driver contract management, legal matters, and rights holders/governing body management. Revealing that he was stepping down due to personal reasons, Atkins said:
“After two hugely rewarding years with the team, I’m stepping down from my role as Chief Communications Officer at the end of February for personal reasons. The role involved significant international travel throughout the year which has been both enriching and challenging, but I feel it's the right time for me to focus on family priorities while seeking out a new professional challenge that keeps me closer to them. I wish everyone in the McLaren family the best for the season ahead and look forward to watching the team go onto greater success.”