McLaren CEO Addresses Number One Driver Questions
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has made a definitive stance on how his team handles its two rising stars, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, and the debate over "number one" driver status within teams.
Zak Brown's insights into McLaren's approach are clear. During an interview with Autosport, Brown explained:
“Relationships, communication, and the two individuals that we have.
“I mean, make no mistake about it. They both want to be number ones and they are both number ones. We just don’t have any number twos.
“But they race for the team. They’re the types of individuals I think can race each other hard and be number one in their own mind and respect the fact that we run two number one cars.
“And we always have and always will.”
The performance of Norris and Piastri this season has been nothing short of stellar. Both drivers have claimed their first Formula 1 race wins, contributing significantly to McLaren's remarkable streak of 10 consecutive podium finishes. This success has helped close the gap considerably with the frontrunner, Red Bull, now just 42 points ahead in the championship standings.
However, the strategy of maintaining two "number one" drivers is not without its challenges. A notable example occurred during the Hungarian Grand Prix where a controversial moment over team orders hinted at budding on-track tensions between Norris and Piastri.
Despite these challenges, under the leadership of Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stella, McLaren has focused keenly on fostering strong internal communications and relationships.
Looking ahead, Brown recognizes that the dynamics could potentially shift as the season progresses. As the championship standings evolve, strategic adjustments may favor one driver more than the other, depending on who has a clearer shot at the title. Currently, Piastri trails Norris by 32 points, with Norris himself 78 points behind championship leader Max Verstappen. Brown elaborates:
“Obviously, if you get later into the championship and one driver has more of a shot than another, then you might start looking at things that you do strategically differently.
“But we treat them equally. They know that, they enjoy that, and they respect our decisions when we sometimes need to make some concessions.
“They’re very respectful of that. So I think we’re fortunate and lucky to have the two individuals that we have.”
Speaking about the culture within the team, Brown concluded:
“I think cultures kind of build themselves.
“You set the direction and tone, but then you can’t force it.
“Andrea and I, and everyone here, we’re racers. We’re fair, we’re pretty aggressive in our pursuit for performance. But in a fair, not win-at-all-costs way.
“I think that’s how the team is as well, so it’s a great garage environment.”