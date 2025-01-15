McLaren CEO Calls For Steward Change Despite FIA President's Blunt Response
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has reiterated the importance of having full-time stewards in 2025, following a series of inconsistent rulings by stewards in the 2024 season.
This call for full-time stewards comes in the wake of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem's direct response to a similar request made by F1 drivers, where he stated that the sport would need to fund the positions, as the FIA could not afford them.
The 2024 season saw several instances where similar incidents were treated differently, with the most popular examples involving Lando Norris and Max Verstappen during their close battles in Austin and Mexico.
Norris was handed a five-second penalty for overtaking Verstappen off-track after being pushed wide by the Dutchman. Meanwhile, the four-time world champion received two separate ten-second penalties for two similar incidents.
The current FIA stewards work as volunteers and are a part of a rotating roster. Thus it is difficult to have the same stewards in a double or triple-header Grand Prix month.
Understanding the severity of having full-time paid stewards, F1 drivers released an open letter collectively through the Grand Prix Drivers' Association, addressed to Ben Sulayem, requesting to have full-time stewards for more consistency in the application of rules.
Now though, Brown has voiced a similar concern by asking the governing body to take a step back over the winter break and consider the request seriously. He told Channel 4, as quoted by Motorsportweek.com:
“I think we need to take a step back in the winter.
“We have too many penalties, we have too many inconsistencies.
“I think we all recognise we need full-time stewarding.
“I don’t blame the stewards, but I don’t think they’re set up for success, so we need full-time stewards.“
He added:
“I also think, and we’ve got no one but ourselves to blame, whether it’s the teams, the drivers – we’ve over-ruled, like, everything – so now, it’s like, literally the race to the apex.
“So I think we just need to take [a] step back and be a bit more subjective, discretionary and a little bit of common sense when some of these penalties are applied.”
However, it remains to be seen how the FIA tackles the matter after Ben Sulayem admitted that F1 would have to pay for the full-time stewards. Addressing the GPDA's open letter, he said last year:
“Ultimately, it's the FIA's responsibility.
“This kind of looks like a scope of work between FOM and the FIA.
“So if FOM is writing a cheque – which they are – to the FIA, but the scope of work says ‘part-time stewards’ and F1 wants something different, then that is different, and it comes with a new price.
“That means F1, i.e. the teams, should pay for it. So I think if that's what we've bought, and we want to change it, then I think we need to pay for it.”