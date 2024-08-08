McLaren CEO Depends On Sergio Perez To Dethrone Red Bull In The Championship
McLaren CEO Zak Brown acknowledged that the team's chances of winning the Constructors' Championship depend on Red Bull driver Sergio Perez since an improvement in his form can prevent his team from claiming the Constructors' title.
McLaren's recent resurgence has showcased the MCL38's ability to outperform Red Bull's RB20 on multiple occasions. Both McLaren drivers, Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, have secured victories this season, mirroring the success seen with Mercedes' George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.
That, combined with Red Bull's Max Verstappen being the only driver to consistently deliver points finishes, caused its lead in the championship to be reduced from 115 points to 42 over McLaren. If Perez managed to match his teammate's performance, or even score points regularly, it may not have compromised his team's position in the championship.
The Mexican driver was on the verge of being ousted by his team during the summer break, despite securing a contract extension for the next year in June. However, he has been given a chance to improve his form, which concerns Brown because that could cause Red Bull to maintain its lead in the championship, considering there are ten races to go before the end of the season. Speaking to BBC Sport, the McLaren CEO said:
"It's going to be tough.
"I think it's going to come down to the last race. There's not much between the cars. It's going to come down to how Sergio Perez performs.
"If he can perform as he's capable of performing, it's going to be a hard fight. If he continues to perform as he has this year, we have a pretty good chance, because we have two drivers constantly performing at the front."
McLaren's resurgence began with significant upgrades introduced during the Miami Grand Prix, which saw Lando Norris clinch his first-ever Formula 1 victory. Last season, Red Bull dominated the championship by winning 21 out of 22 races, but this year, they've only managed to secure 7 wins in the 14 races so far. Brown expressed surprise at how quickly rival teams, including McLaren, have managed to catch up with Red Bull's pace, marking a dramatic shift in the competitive landscape. He added:
"If I were to sit here and say I'm not surprised, that would be disingenuous.
"Red Bull had such an advantage over everyone and Mercedes has been so dominant.
"I felt like we'd continue to close the gap. Did I think we would be here at the summer break, one race away from getting the lead?
"That race would have to be first and second and fastest lap, and do I think it's going to happen like that? No. But if we keep the same trajectory we've been on the last six, seven races, we'll be where we need to be by the end of the year.
"I thought we might get where we are now by 2025. I didn't think we would be where we are now in 2024. But I'm not complaining."