McLaren CEO Restores 'Peace' In Formula 1 With Unexpected Truce On Flight
Known for their constant off-track Formula 1 rivalry, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner posed for an unexpected selfie onboard the flight taking them home after the Singapore Grand Prix, suggesting that a truce had been reached between the two popular team principals.
Since Red Bull's rise to dominance in the ground effect era, Horner has frequently come under scrutiny from Brown regarding Red Bull's relationship with its 'B-team,' VCARB, and how this connection could be leveraged to its advantage. Brown raised these concerns with the FIA and Liberty Media but received no definitive response to justify the B-team's role in the sport.
Not to forget the drama from early this season, when Horner faced an internal investigation for alleged inappropriate behavior with a colleague. Although he was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, Brown publicly called for clarity and transparency, repeatedly bringing the matter to light on various occasions.
As the 2024 season progressed, the situation reversed, with Brown facing accusations from Horner as McLaren surged ahead in the Constructors' Championship, overtaking Red Bull during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. In that race, McLaren employed a controversial rear wing that activated a partial DRS system under load without driver input. Red Bull lodged three protests with the FIA, which then requested McLaren to modify the component that flexed at high speeds.
Although the Papaya team complied with the governing body's request, the situation highlighted escalating tensions between McLaren and Red Bull, particularly between Horner and Brown. However, Brown's recent post on X, featuring a selfie with Horner, suggests that all is well between the two rivals outside the F1 spotlight. Brown wrote:
"Peace in F1 has been restored on flight home (where’s Netflix when you need them!) - but the battle will continue on track. What an awesome sport!"
Brown took a lighthearted jab at Netflix's Drive to Survive, which helped boost the popularity of the sport in America. However, the series was often criticized for misrepresenting controversies and conflicts in Formula 1, with drivers like Max Verstappen calling out its inaccuracies. Despite these criticisms, the series has enjoyed remarkable success and garnered a significant following.
Despite Lando Norris closing the gap on Verstappen in the Drivers' Standings and McLaren's strong chance of winning the Constructors' Championship this season, the truce between Brown and Horner indicates that the two team principals have opted to set aside their differences when not on the track.