McLaren CEO Reveals Ambitious F1 2024 Target Despite 'Tough Competition'
McLaren CEO Zak Brown has revealed a bold vision for the team's 2024 Formula 1 campaign, claiming the team should be able to win every remaining race of the season.
With McLaren trailing Red Bull by a mere eight points in the current constructors' championship standings, Brown commented to the media, as quoted by Racing News 365:
"I don't see why we can't be going for the win every race weekend.
"We are going to have tough competition, but we have shown that our car is good in all kinds of conditions, on all different types of circuits.
"We were very strong in Singapore last year, and Baku is always a bit of a crazy race, but we are going to show up every weekend and go for pole, the front-row lockout and try to win.
"I'm sure it won't quite work like that for the next eight races, but the competition is stiff."
Red Bull, McLaren, and Ferrari are all vying for the constructors' championship in a contest reminiscent of the 2012 season. Red Bull leads with 446 points, followed closely by McLaren with 438 and Ferrari with 407.
"What we have is a three-way race for the constructors' championship," said Brown.
"Because Ferrari is 31 points behind - but [in the Italian Grand Prix], it was them and us [fighting for the win].
"It is exciting to see what will happen and it is good for Formula 1."
2024 F1 Constructors' Standings
1. Red Bull Racing - 446 points
2. McLaren - 438 points
3. Ferrari - 407 points
4. Mercedes - 292 points
5. Aston Martin - 74 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 28 points
8. Alpine - 13 points
9. Williams - 6 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
2024 F1 Drivers' Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 303 points
2. Lando Norris - 241 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 217 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 197 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 164 points
7. Sergio Perez - 143 points
8. George Russell - 128 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 50 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
15. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
16. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
17. Alex Albon - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
20. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
21. Franco Colapinto - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points