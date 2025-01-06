McLaren Chief Andrea Stella Responds To 2024 Backlash
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella recently addressed criticisms and shared his aspirations for the team in 2025.
After a successful 2024 season which saw the team clinch the Constructors' title, McLaren is now striving to provide both drivers with a competitive car for the new year. Stella explained that while challenges are inevitable, past experiences have prepared the team for defending the championship title.
One criticism the team received in 2024 was the management of drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who were able to battle closely. Stella has commented on the strategy of not having a number one driver and responded to questions about whether the team will continue with this in 2025, stating:
“First of all, I hope you are right [that they are fighting each other]. We do want to have that kind of problem.
“We worked very hard to have a problem of having a car in condition to win races and two drivers in condition to win races, and we know that this one in Formula 1 always comes with some complications.
“But these are complications that we have already faced this season to some extent. I think we have always approached that in a cohesive way. Both drivers were always fully aware that we need to find solutions that, first of all, put the interests of the team and then the interests of the drivers.
“And so far, I think this has been a very positive process. It's a process that we plan to carry over onto next season. But before we think about this problem, we need to think… We call it problem, potentially it's more of an opportunity.”
He added:
“Our focus is to make sure that, from a technical point of view, we give Lando and Oscar a car that is in condition to fight for the championship.
“Because had we done this at the start of this season, without having some underperformance in the early races of the season, then we would have been in condition to fight for the drivers' championship for longer.”
