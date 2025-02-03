F1Briefings

McLaren Chief Issues Warning To Ferrari Despite Lewis Hamilton's 'Historic' Arrival

McLaren's Andrea Stella praised Lewis Hamilton's historic move to Ferrari but warned that McLaren will intensify their rivalry and challenge Ferrari on the track in the 2025 season.

Lydia Mee

Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari race overall
Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari race overall / Ferrari Press Image

McLaren team chief Andrea Stella has issued a warning to Ferrari ahead of the 2025 Formula 1 season, despite also sharing his excitement about Lewis Hamilton's arrival at the Maranello-based squad.

Having spent 15 years at Ferrari himself, Stella noted:

"Observing from a distance I can say that I think the way it is, at least for how this has been reported, it was a great introduction, of Lewis to Ferrari. To be honest as a fan of Formula One, by having been 15 years at Ferrari before I felt excited myself.

"To see something that is historic for Formula One, a seven-time world champion going to Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams. I think Ferrari and Hamilton handled this very well."

McLaren, meanwhile, has been on a high following a successful 2024 season. The team's achievements were punctuated by winning their first constructors' championship since 1998 during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Led by Lando Norris, McLaren outshone Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, clinching the victory. This performance has further fueled the competitive spirit between the two legendary teams, intensifying the rivalry as they prepare for the next season.

Andrea Stella has recognized this competitive dynamic and has issued a challenge to Ferrari and Hamilton as they prepare for the 2025 season. Stella added:

"But ultimately I’m sure they know very well what counts is what’s happening on track. After the initial excitement I’m sure they will very much focus on making sure that the preparation is good and on our side we’ll try and make their life a little bit difficult."

