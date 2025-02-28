McLaren Chief Reveals Huge Williams Improvement From Pre-Season Testing Data
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has noted a huge improvement in Williams' performance, revealing that the team is nearly on par with the top four teams of Formula 1 in terms of one-lap pace. Stella has been closely analyzing data from the ongoing pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit and pointed out Williams' strong performance in the middle sector.
Led by team principal James Vowles, the Grove outfit has been making significant changes in multiple areas to position itself as a title challenger in Formula 1. A key part of this transformation is the signing of Carlos Sainz, whose experience with Ferrari in the last four years, where he played a crucial role in their near-title fight in 2024, brings a winning mindset to the team. His feedback is said to be highly valued as Williams continues its push for competitiveness.
While the team anticipated success after 2026, when the sport enters a new era of regulations, Stella has confirmed that Williams is looking in great form already. Speaking to the media in Bahrain, he said:
"I've seen that in terms of one lap pace in addition to the top four, that it seems to certainly be Williams [who look] very competitive.
"I'm really stating the obvious, because I'm sure everyone will have seen the data. It's the same data that I look at.
"And it's interesting that, for instance, Williams was very strong in the second sector, which is not only a sector of breaking and acceleration but also a sector with a couple of medium speed corners.
"So I think this shows that Williams might have improved in that area."
With last year's qualifying sessions already showcasing tight gaps between teams, Stella expects even fiercer competition this season, as several midfield teams are set to make significant gains. As Formula 1 enters the final year of the current ground effect era, the battle on the grid is anticipated to reach its most competitive level yet. He added:
"Already last year, going through qualifying sessions, it was quite tight.
"The Q1 session, not just towards the end of the season, but it's those sessions in which you enter and you think we're going to go through with one set of tyres, just the first run will be enough.
"Often we needed to go out again, and it was still quite close from a lap time point of view.
"And what I've taken [from testing] is that if anything it's going to be even [closer] as we start this 2025 season."