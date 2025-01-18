McLaren Chief Reveals Realistic Outlook On 2025 F1 Season Challenges
McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has provided a clear-eyed assessment of the challenges awaiting his team in the upcoming 2025 Formula 1 season.
With McLaren entering the season as the reigning constructors' world champion, they stand as the target of every other team. With top teams like Red Bull, Ferrari, and Mercedes determined to overtake them, McLaren is not resting on their laurels.
Stella joined McLaren in 2015 and has been a integral figure in their recent dominance. Under his leadership, the Woking-based squad has transformed from a team with a 26-year gap between constructors' championships to today's championship holders.
His progression from roles such as Head of Race Operations to Team Principal has seen McLaren clinch two Grand Prix wins and score 18 podiums.
McLaren’s team success has been achieved by maintaining a positive, realistic culture that continuously evolves to meet new challenges. Stella calls this avoiding the "poison biscuits"—a metaphor for potential distractions or divisive tactics by competitors.
Stella explained to the media:
"Refusing the poison biscuits is one of the fundamental elements of checking and validating that the culture that we have created is not only words but exists in real life.
"We will always have poison biscuits dropped in our camp, and with an attempt to create division, to break the cohesion that we have in the team. We talk every day that we are not going to pick the poison biscuits."
In anticipation of defending their constructors' title for the first time since 1998, the team's internal philosophy is vital. Stella advises:
"It would be very naive, it would be very arrogant to think that because we have achieved something now, now we are perfect. Now we can relax. Now we can think that everything is due just because we are world champions. There's nothing new. The best philosophy is that you start as if you had lost. That's what we're going to do in preparation for next season."
