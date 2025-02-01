McLaren Concludes Crucial 2026 F1 Test At Circuit Paul Ricard
The McLaren F1 team concluded a crucial test at Circuit Paul Ricard in France, weeks before the start of the 2025 season. Formula 1's tire supplier, Pirelli, collaborated with the Papaya outfit to conduct a two-day test to evaluate wet and intermediate tires for the sport's new regulatory era. The track was irrigated artificially using sprinklers and tankers to ensure it remained wet throughout the test.
Pirelli engineers looked forward to the feedback of both McLaren drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who ran multiple prototypes in the wet, totaling up to a distance of 840 kilometers. The Australian driver hit the track on Tuesday and secured a best time of 1:07.008, completing 120 laps. Norris, on the other hand, took to the track on Wednesday and set his best time of 1:07.956, completing 123 laps.
The 2026 car will sport narrower tires, though the rim diameter is expected to remain the same. The car itself is slated to be more compact and lighter with an overhauled chassis to accommodate an entirely new power unit, which will be powered equally by electric power and internal combustion achieved through sustainable fuels.
Following the wet weather test, Pirelli is all set to test its dry weather tires of various compounds for the next two weeks, starting with McLaren and Ferrari on 4 and 5 February at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. On 12 and 13 February, further testing will be conducted with Alpine, McLaren, and Mercedes. Addressing the ongoing test for the 2026 tire, Pirelli’s director of motorsport, Mario Isola, said in a statement:
“The first test session of 2025 proved very useful.
“When testing wet weather tyres, it’s not easy to consistently reproduce the same track conditions to get reliable data, but over these past two days, we were able to acquire plenty of information that will be vital when it comes to defining the new intermediate and extreme wet tyres.”
He added:
“It’s going to be a very busy start to the season for those of our engineers working on development.
“After this test at Paul Ricard, we have a further two test sessions in the coming two weeks. Both of them are in Spain and will focus on dry weather tyres.
"On 4 and 5 February, McLaren and Ferrari will be on track at the Barcelona-Catalunya circuit and then, on 12 and 13 at Jerez de la Frontera, Alpine will be working with us on both days, while McLaren and Mercedes will do one day each.”