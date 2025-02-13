McLaren Drivers Break Silence After First Outing In MCL39 During Silverstone Filming Day
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri recently put the new 2025 McLaren MCL39 through its paces during a filming day at the Silverstone Circuit, as the team became the first team to reveal it's challenger for the upcoming season.
McLaren heads into the 2025 season as the reigning constructors' champions after securing the title in 2024 for the first time since 1998. Lando Norris finished second in the Drivers’ Championship, missing the top spot to Max Verstappen. Oscar Piastri also made a name for himself by securing his first F1 wins.
The driver lineup of Norris and Piastri is one of the most evenly matched pairings on the grid, though not without tension. In the past, particularly races like Hungary and Qatar, the two displayed competitive energy that sometimes gave rise to contentious on-track moments. It’s something the team, and especially team management, remains mindful of to avoid potential conflicts.
Speaking about his first outing in the MCL39 car at Silverstone, Norris explained, as reported by Motorsportweek:
“It’s exciting to hop in the MCL39 for the first time and see what it can do on track, ahead of pre-season testing in Bahrain.
“The camo livery is a fun one and it’s great to be able to showcase something different ahead of our full livery reveal at the official F1 75 launch.
“Thank you to the entire team for their work in getting us to this point.
“This year will be more competitive than ever, so we’ve got a lot to do to be able to retain our Constructor’s title and go for the Drivers’ as well.
“I’ve been back at the MTC prepping for the season ahead and the mood is feeling positive but focused.
“We’re all looking forward to getting the car on track in Bahrain ahead of our competitive debut in Australia and to see where we net out amongst the other teams. It’s shaping up to be an exciting season.”
Piastri also commented:
“It’s great to get behind the wheel of the MCL39 for the first time ahead of us putting it through its paces in Bahrain.
“The camo livery looks cool and I am excited to showcase what we’ll be racing in this season at the official livery reveal next week.
“I have been working hard in the off-season to ensure I am ready for the season ahead.
“The margins at the top are likely to be incredibly tight but I’m excited by the room for growth after two seasons in the sport.
“Winning grands prix early in my career has given me the taste for success and I want much more.
“As a team, we can take great momentum into 2025 after such a brilliant year in 2024.
“A big thank you to everyone back at base and trackside for all the hard work that’s been done so far.”
For the latest F1 news, head over to F1 on SI.