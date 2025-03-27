McLaren F1 Partners With Loop Earplugs: Introduces Limited-Edition Loop Switch 2
McLaren F1 has today announced a new partnership with Loop Earplugs. The new collaboration between the Woking outfit and the Belgian sound innovation company brings fans the limited-edition McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 earplugs which boasts three sound modes and the iconic Papaya orange design.
The Loop earplugs offer McLaren fans the perfect accessory for getting up close to the Formula 1 racing action without damaging their hearing but still enjoying the exhilarating rumble of the F1 engines and the screeching of the team’s record-breaking pitstops.
Loop co-founder Dimitri O commented on the new partnership, stating:
"At Loop, we're revolutionizing how people harness sound to unlock their full potential. This partnership with McLaren Racing combines our shared commitment to precision and performance, creating an innovative solution that inspires excellence in every environment."
Matt Dennington, co-chief commercial officer at McLaren Racing also commented:
" The partnership with Loop embodies our commitment to performance and giving our team every advantage. Both Loop Earplugs and McLaren Racing share a passion for precision design and this collaboration brings something truly unique to both our team and our fans."
McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2
Three sound modes
The McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 introduces a step up from the original Loop earplugs with three different sound modes, giving users more precise control over their sound environment. Switching between the sound modes is easy with a twist motion.
The three different volume modes include:
- Quiet Mode (26 dB SNR, up from 25 dB SNR): The maximum noise reduction, designed for when users need to fully-focus in bustling shared workspaces or to block out their surroundings when travelling.
- Experience Mode (23 dB SNR, up from 21 dB SNR): This is the middle setting, giving users a balance ideal for live sporting events such as Formula 1.
- Engage Mode (20 dB SNR, up from 17 dB SNR): The Engage Mode keeps background noise to a minimum while maintaining clear audio for conversations.
McLaren design
McLaren fans will not be disappointed with the limited-edition Loop earplugs which sport the striking Papaya orange and anthracite of the reigning Constructors’ Champions. The earplugs will also sit in a special edition McLaren Racing case, which continues with the Papaya theme.
Comfort
The McLaren Loop earplugs are designed for comfort. The special edition McLaren box comes with three different ear tip sizes allowing users to get the perfect fit for all-day wear.
Pricing
The McLaren Formula 1 Team x Loop Switch 2 launched today and is available to purchase directly from Loop and McLaren. They are priced at €59.95 / $64.95.