McLaren F1 Team Nabs Partnership From Red Bull Ahead of the 2025 Season
The McLaren F1 Team has just announced an exciting partnership for the 2025 season with Secretlab, a leading manufacturer of gaming chairs. This collaboration is set to introduce the Secretlab TITAN Evo McLaren Edition gaming chair. Inspired by both the rich history of McLaren Racing and the innovation that the team celebrated last year, the design of this chair promises to win over fans of the Papaya team.
Historically, collaborations between racing teams and gaming brands have been adored by those who love motorsports thanks to the huge overlap. And this is not Secretlab's first foray into the arena of professional racing. In 2024, the brand was partnered with Red Bull Racing, but after a difficult season with the Milton Keynes team, Secretlab has moved to the Lando Norris-led squad who finished at the top of the Constructor Standings last year.
The company has also previously worked with the likes of Automobili Lamborghini, cementing its reputation for combining performance with their own cutting edge design. By joining forces with these industry giants, Secretlab has consistently proven that it wants to stay at the top.
The design features of the Secretlab TITAN Evo McLaren Edition gaming chair integrate iconic elements from McLaren's strong racing heritage. Papaya accents inspired by McLaren's aerodynamic designs give the chair a distinctive look. The hexagonal grille patterns featured on the backrest are a nod to the stylistic elements of McLaren road cars, while carbon fiber leatherette panels remind us of McLaren’s pioneering use of carbon fiber, a venture dating back to the 1981 MP4/1.
With an eye on comfort and ergonomics, the chair comes equipped with Secretlab's proprietary technologies like the rest of their product portfolio. Upholstered in high-quality microsuede, it boasts the unique 4-way L-ADAPT™ Lumbar Support System that allows users to make personalized adjustments for optimal comfort. Adding to the luxury experience is the Secretlab Lumbar Pillow Pro McLaren Edition, which includes PlushCell™ memory foam for added support.
Cross-industry collaborations such as this one are increasingly blurring the lines between real-world and virtual motorsports. For instance, last year, McLaren partnered with Logitech G to bridge real and virtual racing, demonstrating the growing relationship between gaming technologies and traditional motorsports - something Verstappen has consistently fought for.
Check out the all-new gaming chair below!