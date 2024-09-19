McLaren Pays Tribute To F1 Icons In 'Legend Reborn' Livery For Singapore GP
McLaren has unveiled its second special 'Legend Reborn' retro livery of the season for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix. In collaboration with sponsor OKX, the team designed a custom paint scheme that pays tribute to the iconic MP4 livery, which was a hallmark of McLaren from 1981 to 1996. Additionally, the theme pays tribute to the F1 legends who raced for McLaren in the past, including Ayrton Senna.
However, instead of the traditional red color, the MCL38 will retain its signature Papaya orange. Alongside the heritage-inspired design, the car will showcase the names of 13 legendary MP4 drivers, including Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost, and Niki Lauda around the cockpit. The team plans to unveil the final livery on Thursday evening in Singapore.
In the unveiling video, the car showcases bold white accents along the sides as thick vertical stripes, complemented by a white upper flap on the rear wing and white detailing on the front wing. These design elements mirror the classic MP4 look, which paired white in similar areas with its iconic Marlboro red.
Speaking on the "Legend Reborn" livery, Louise McEwen, McLaren's chief marketing officer, said in a statement, as reported by Formula1.com:
"It is fantastic to bring back our third bespoke livery in Singapore with OKX.
"Legend Reborn is a great way to celebrate and honour our iconic history, in a way that unites fans old and new.
"Following on from this year's Senna campaign, this livery further embodies our partnership with OKX as we continue to deliver unique storytelling campaigns for McLaren fans and OKX customers globally."
McLaren seems set for the race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend, which is likely to mimic the kind of tight racing witnessed last weekend in Baku. Oscar Piastri secured the victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a tough battle with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, while his teammate Lando Norris, who started in P15, secured a fourth-place finish.
The strong performance, followed by Sergio Perez's crash involving Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen's P5 finish, ensured McLaren's lead over Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship with a gap of 20 points. In addition, Norris closed the gap further to leading driver Verstappen in the Drivers' Standings by 3 points, with the tally now at 59 points ahead of the Singapore race. With 7 more rounds to go, the championship standings are as follows:
2024 Constructors' Championship: Current Standings
1. McLaren - 476 points
2. Red Bull - 456 points
3. Ferrari - 425 points
4. Mercedes - 309 points
5. Aston Martin - 82 points
6. VCARB - 34 points
7. Haas - 29 points
8. Williams - 16 points
9. Alpine - 13 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 313 points
2. Lando Norris - 254 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 235 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 222 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 184 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 166 points
7. George Russell - 143 points
8. Sergio Perez - 143 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 58 points
10. Lance Stroll - 24 points
11. Nico Hulkenberg - 22 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points