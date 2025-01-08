McLaren Reveals Bold Approach To 2025 And 2026 Cars
The McLaren F1 team has revealed its bold approach for the 2025 and 2026 seasons in terms of its car's development and championship prospects, as Formula 1 enters the final year of the current ground effect era. While many teams are aiming to balance the development of both their 2025 and 2026 cars, others will prioritize resources for the new era, particularly with all F1 teams now allowed to begin work on their 2026 cars from January 1, 2025.
McLaren's resurgence in the 2024 Formula 1 season marked an important milestone in the team's history, as significant upgrades to the MCL38 F1 car propelled it to win the Constructors' Championship for the first time in 26 years. Building on this success, McLaren is determined to maintain its momentum this year, committing to the development of its 2025 car to secure another championship title.
However, McLaren isn't overlooking the 2026 season. The team confirmed its intention to carry forward its winning momentum into the new era, where F1 cars will be smaller, lighter, and powered by an equal ratio of internal combustion and electric power. To achieve this, McLaren's strategy will likely involve balancing the development of both its 2025 and 2026 cars simultaneously.
Given F1's budget cap and additional aero restrictions after finishing top in the Constructors' Championship last season, McLaren will need to be wary about its allocation of resources. The team must balance its investment in the final year of the current rules cycle while also preparing for the 2026 era, aiming to make a strong start under the new regulations. Speaking about the potential to win championships this year and next year, McLaren engineering technical director Neil Houldey told Motorsport.com:
"I think there's an opportunity to win a championship in 2025 and in 2026, and of course, we want to do both.
"You're not going to win 2025 without [development]. You've got competition of Red Bull, Mercedes are going to have a quick car. You've got Ferrari who are quick.
"There's no reason why these teams aren't going to be generating a lot of performance next season, and we've got to be there and be doing the same if we want to win the championship, which is obviously the aim."
While the 2026 season also remains a target to achieve, Houldey explained that McLaren's immediate area of attention is the 2025 season, and that involves not just upgrading the car but also working on improving the whole team. He explained:
"At the moment, the focus for 2025 is everything. And actually that's not just about the car, that's about the whole team. We know that the car can go faster. We can develop the car further.
"We know as a team every area can find ways of being more effective, more efficient, generating more and more performance in their own individual groups as well. So 2025 for us is the same as any other year, and an opportunity to show what McLaren are now capable of doing."