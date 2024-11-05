McLaren Reveals Priorities Despite Lando Norris's Championship Title Fight
The McLaren F1 team has cleared its stance amid Lando Norris's championship battle against Max Verstappen, admitting that securing the Constructors' Championship has always been the team's "priority." The statement arrives from team principal Andrea Stella after Max Verstappen secured victory at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, creating a significant gap over Norris in the Drivers' Standings.
The earlier Mexico City Grand Prix saw Verstappen hit with double-10-second penalties, offering Norris the much-needed confidence boost to further reduce the points gap in the remaining four Grands Prix. However, the challenging weather conditions at Interlagos during the Grand Prix and a few errors ensured the British driver slipped to sixth position. The three-time world champion, meanwhile, who started P17 due to an engine penalty and a red flag event in qualifying, went on to secure the victory by just over 19 seconds at the finish line.
Verstappen's triumph extended his championship lead to 62 points, meaning it is possible that he could secure his fourth title during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend. While that could put Norris out of title contention in two weeks, the battle for the Constructors' Championship is ongoing, considering there are three races to go with McLaren leading over Ferrari by 36 points. When quizzed on how the changes in the Drivers' Standings affect McLaren for the upcoming races, Stella told Motorsport.com:
“In terms of the constructors’ championship, I don’t think it changes anything.
“It was always our priority. Even when there was a call to be made to support one driver or the other, it was always secondary to maximising the constructors’ championship.”
Stella acknowledged that while Norris remained mathematically in contention for the championship, there was no pressure on him to secure the title. The focus remains on both drivers to win the remaining races of the 2024 season. The team boss added:
“When it comes to the drivers’ championship, I don’t think for Lando there was any particular pressure.
“We were enjoying this quest, even though sometimes from the outside it may come across like there is an error here or there maybe.
“It is like when we locked the tyres with the car like we had [in Brazil] I am not looking at the driver, I am looking at why the car keeps locking the front tyres in conditions like this. I don’t think pressure was a significant factor at all.
“Mathematically we are still in the [drivers’] championship, but I think for Lando and for Oscar, we will go to the next races trying to win the races.
“The last two venues should be quite good. Vegas will be potentially more of a Ferrari track, and then we will see. It is all to play for, and the constructors’ championship remains and has always been our priority.”