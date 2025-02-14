McLaren Reveals Strategy To Stay Ahead Of Competition In Intense 2025 Season
The McLaren F1 team has revealed its key strategy to stay ahead of the competition in 2025, a season expected to be intensely competitive considering that last year's top four teams each secured Grand Prix victories. McLaren unveiled a radical overhaul of its MCL39 F1 car yesterday for the upcoming season, with team principal Andrea Stella stressing that while the team's development approach remains unchanged, its pace of development has accelerated, indicating that multiple upgrades could follow in the early stages of the season.
The 2024 season witnessed the Papaya outfit's resurgence in a complex ground effect era that was largely dominated by Red Bull. As the regulations stabilized considerably last year, teams such as Mercedes and Ferrari also showcased their racing prowess but ultimately fell behind McLaren, which went on to claim its first Constructors' Championship in 26 years.
However, the championship battle with Ferrari ensued until the season finale in Abu Dhabi, which hints at a more exciting 2025 season. While McLaren made several changes to the MCL39 despite the upcoming season being the last of the current era, Stella explained that the direction of development remains unchanged. He said:
"We have not changed the approach or the rate of development with a front-loading of our developments," said Stella, who added that McLaren's launch car is roughly what we'll be seeing at the Bahrain pre-season test at the end of the month.
"We have just tried to go as fast as possible in terms of developing the car, which means that there will be some updates during the early races of the season, but this would have been the same even without the 2026 changes of regulations looming ahead.
"We are very aware that last season, even if it had been a successful season, the margins we had mean that we had to be aggressive with the car to try and cash in as much performance as possible. Those margins were so small that considering the development that other teams would have had, had we not gone as fast as possible in terms of development, we might very quickly lose any advantage that we had.
"With four teams that at any single weekend were in condition to win the race, it's very easy to fall from being pole position to being P8 on the grid, so definitely we kept full gas in terms of development, and we will see if we have been able to develop more than our competitors from the 2024 to the 2025 car."