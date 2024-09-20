McLaren’s Rear Wing Banned After Red Bull’s Protests - 'Now It's Time For The Front Wings'
Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko commended the FIA for its action against McLaren's controversial low-drag rear wing, which appeared to create a partial DRS effect. Marko revealed that Red Bull had lodged three protests with the governing body before action was taken. He also warned that Red Bull will closely examine McLaren's front wing for any potential illegalities to report.
McLaren's rear wing drew significant attention after onboard footage from Oscar Piastri's MCL38 showed the upper flap lifting under high-speed pressure, creating a semi-DRS effect during the Azerbaijan GP. This flex resulted in reduced drag without the need for DRS activation, sparking concerns about its compliance with regulations.
McLaren's impressive performance secured a victory for Piastri, but its rear wing design soon sparked controversy, despite passing FIA scrutiny and all necessary static tests. While the wing passed all technical checks during stationary inspections, the FIA's examination highlighted potential rule violations due to its behavior at high speeds.
Following increased pressure to investigate McLaren's distinctive rear wing, the FIA requested modifications to stop the upper element from flexing under aerodynamic load, as reported by Motorsport.com. The FIA's directive, TD34, clearly states:
"Designs whose structural characteristics are altered by secondary parameters, so as to produce (whilst running at the track) a different deflection characteristic than when stationary during the FIA checks. Examples of secondary parameters could be temperature, aerodynamic load etc."
McLaren is allowed to continue using its existing low-drag rear wing on tracks where it's beneficial, despite the ruling. However, the FIA has required adjustments to ensure the wing meets regulations in future events.
McLaren acknowledged the discussions it had with the governing body and has agreed to modify the rear wing. Speaking to the media today at Marina Bay, McLaren said in a statement:
“Whilst our Baku rear wing complies with the regulations and passes all FIA deflection tests, McLaren has proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to the wing following our conversations with the FIA.
“We would also expect the FIA to have similar conversations with other teams in relation to the compliance of their rear wings.”
Following the rear wing saga, Marko spoke about Red Bull's efforts to prompt the FIA to take action against McLaren. In a social media post, he cautioned McLaren regarding potential issues with their front wing. He said:
"Three times we protested against McLaren's rear wing. Today the FIA made a very correct decision. McLaren's rear wing is not allowed. Now it's time to look at their front wing."
The statements come from the 81-year-old advisor at a time when Red Bull struggles to address setup and balance problems on its title contender, the RB20, followed by McLaren's amazing resurgence, which helped overtake Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship with a 20-point advantage after the race at Baku.