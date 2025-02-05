McLaren Show Early Dominance In Pirelli Testing- Is This A Sign Of Things To Come?
The McLaren and Ferrari Formula 1 teams have been taking part in a Pirelli 2026 tire test at the iconic Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, where F1's tire supplier intends to test slick tires for the new era of regulations starting next year. Taking part in the test were both Ferrari drivers, Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. Representing McLaren was 2024 championship runner-up Lando Norris, who set the fastest lap time.
For Ferrari, this marks the third track outing with the seven-time world champion, following his 20 January onboarding. Hamilton made his debut in a Ferrari car at its famed Fiorano test track two days later, followed by his second Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) session a week later in the same venue. However, the Briton crashed into the barriers at Turn 12 during the test, which caused heavy damage to the SF-23's suspension and bodywork. Thus, Leclerc's outing was eventually canceled.
Now though, after testing wet weather and intermediate tires with McLaren in France, Pirelli is testing the dry tires with both teams. While Norris is driving the MCL60 F1 car, Hamilton and Leclerc have an SF-24 from last year at their disposal.
Planet F1 reported that the McLaren driver completed 159 laps and set the fastest time of 1:15.21 on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Hamilton finished 87 laps and secured a second-best time of 1:15.93. Leclerc was third in the order, and he managed to drive for 86 laps around the circuit.
In addition, a report from Autoracer.it states that Ferrari also had its SF-23 in Barcelona for Leclerc, who could finish his pending TPC run that ended after Hamilton's sudden crash last week. Revealing plans for the second day of the Pirelli test, a statement read:
“While last week the work of Pirelli’s technicians was concentrated on the intermediate and extreme wet tyres, in this session the programme is focused on the development of solutions for the slicks. In particular, different combinations of constructions and compounds are being tested, the latter selected from the hardest in the range – from C1 to C3 – therefore suitable for a particularly severe circuit like the Spanish one.”
The report stated further that Oscar Piastri will perform the duty for McLaren on Wednesday, while Ferrari will continue having both its drivers on track.
“Oscar Piastri will be busy for McLaren while Leclerc (in the morning) and Hamilton (in the afternoon) will once again alternate for Ferrari.”
After the Barcelona test, Pirelli will continue testing the 2026 tires at Jerez de la Frontera on 12 and 13 February. Alpine will run both days, while McLaren and Mercedes will each participate for one day.