McLaren Slammed With €10,000 Fine For Oscar Piastri Qualifying Error
McLaren has been slammed with a €10,000 fine by the FIA for the unsafe release of Oscar Piastri onto the pit lane during the Italian Grand Prix qualifying, causing him to suddenly drive into the path of Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. The Dutchman swerved abruptly to avoid contact with Piastri's MCL38.
The Papaya outfit had a stellar start to the Italian Grand Prix weekend, achieving a front-row lockout. Lando Norris secured pole position with a blistering time of 1:19.327, while Oscar Piastri closely followed with a time of 1:19.436.
Fortunately for the Australian driver, he didn't receive a time penalty of any form that could have dropped his position from second. However, McLaren has attracted a fine due to the mechanic's error, who released Piastri in the way of Verstappen's RB20.
Piastri explained he couldn't see Verstappen approaching due to the car's angle and relied on the mechanic's signal to exit the garage. McLaren later admitted the mechanic "misjudged" the situation, prompting Verstappen to call the move "optimistic."
After an investigation into the incident by the stewards, a report was released, that revealed a breach of Article 34.14 a) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations. The steward's verdict stated:
"The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 81 (Oscar Piastri), the driver of Car 1 (Max Verstappen), team representatives and reviewed video and in-car video evidence.
"The driver of Car 81 stated that whilst leaving the pit garage he checked as best he could, for cars coming down pit lane but noted that visibility from the cockpit is severely limited due to the angle of the car. He stated he therefore needed to rely on the signal from his mechanic, and when he was given the signal to leave, he pulled into the fast lane. He did not see Car 1 until it appeared in his mirrors when he was in the fast lane.
"The McLaren team representative admitted that the mechanic had misjudged the situation and that the error belonged to the Team.
"The driver of Car 1 stated that he saw the mechanic waving out Car 81 and thought that this was a “very optimistic” move.
"The Red Bull representative stressed that the mechanic should be focussing on the movement of cars in the pit lane and the Stewards noted from the pit lane CCTV video that in this case the focus appeared to be more on Car 81 than cars in pit lane.
"Having noted precedents for this type of breach, the Stewards are of the view that this breach warrants a more severe penalty than previously applied hence the penalty above is imposed.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 4 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."