McLaren Takes Big Step With Aero Chief To Sustain 2024 Momentum
The McLaren F1 team has announced a multi-year contract extension for its aerodynamics technical director Peter Prodromou in a bid to sustain its 2024 championship-winning momentum.
The team introduced a game-changing upgrade package at the Miami Grand Prix last year through Prodromou's inputs, which improved the MCL38 F1 car's performance by quite a margin, leading it to surpass the dominant Red Bull that ruled the current era.
The Papaya outfit secured its first Constructors' Championship win in 26 years after successfully unlocking the full potential of its car in what has been a complex and challenging ground effect era since its introduction in 2022.
While Red Bull’s internal struggles and balance issues with the RB20 F1 car added to McLaren's advantage, its well-timed and highly effective upgrade packages paved the way to victory.
Determined to maintain its momentum in the final season of the current regulations, McLaren has taken steps to ensure that Prodromou remains an integral part of the team’s future. The aero chief's association with McLaren goes back to 1991. While he did join Red Bull in 2006, the 2014 season saw him return to McLaren as a chief engineer. Prodromou's career grew further under team principal Andrea Stella in 2023 when he got promoted to the team's aerodynamics technical director. Speaking on his contract extension, Stella said:
"It is my great privilege to confirm the extension of Peter's contract on a multi-year deal.
"The cultural, organisational and technical leadership Peter has brought has been invaluable, and he has been a key architect of the team's performance turnaround, on and off the track, securing the team's ninth constructors’ championship in 2024.
"The journey we have been on together as a team, we could not have done without Peter, and we look forward to continuing our quest of fighting for further World Championships together."
Prodromou looks forward to the journey ahead following last year's success. He added:
"I am delighted to continue my role as Technical Director, Aerodynamics at McLaren F1 Team. It is an honour to be part of such a collaborative team and contributing to this strong upwards trajectory.
"Following last season’s success, I look forward to contributing further to our shared ambition of securing more world championships. I’m grateful to Zak and Andrea for their continued confidence in me as a Technical Director, Aerodynamics and also to all my colleagues in the team who have provided the highest class of support to me at a personal and professional level."