McLaren Unveils Insane Chrome Livery For The United States Grand Prix
McLaren Racing will showcase a second iteration of its beloved Chrome livery on its Formula 1 cars during the United States Grand Prix. The move comes in collaboration with its official primary partner, Google.
While McLaren has been shining this season with its impressive resurgence, the Chrome livery will ensure the MCL38 F1 car literally shines during this weekend's race at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin.
The carbon accents on the car have been transformed into chrome, giving it a bolder and more striking appearance. With this change, McLaren becomes the third Formula 1 team to unveil a distinctive livery for the US GP weekend, joining Haas and Alpine in presenting their unique designs.
Part of its "Chrome Shines Again" campaign, the livery also pays homage to McLaren's iconic cars while adding a contemporary flair that symbolizes the team's rich legacy. The enhanced chrome finish reflects both brands' commitment to innovative design. Alongside Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri's race cars, the drivers' race suits will also feature chrome accents during this weekend's Grand Prix.
It remains to be seen if the new livery brings more luck to the team, currently aiming to help Norris secure his first world championship title, as he trails championship leader Max Verstappen by just 52 points. This achievement remains mathematically feasible, with six races left before the end of the 2024 season.
Just last month, ahead of the race in Baku where McLaren overtook Red Bull in the Constructors' Championship, the team's CEO Zak Brown, revealed a bold strategy set by McLaren to win every remaining race in the 2024 season. Brown told the media, as quoted by Racing News 365:
"I don't see why we can't be going for the win every race weekend.
"We are going to have tough competition, but we have shown that our car is good in all kinds of conditions, on all different types of circuits.
"We were very strong in Singapore last year, and Baku is always a bit of a crazy race, but we are going to show up every weekend and go for pole, the front-row lockout and try to win.
"I'm sure it won't quite work like that for the next eight races, but the competition is stiff."
2024 Drivers' Championship: Current Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 331 points
2. Lando Norris - 279 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 245 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 237 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 190 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 174 points
7. George Russell - 155 points
8. Sergio Perez - 144 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 24 points
11. Lance Stroll - 24 points
12. Yuki Tsunoda - 22 points
13. Alex Albon - 12 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
15. Pierre Gasly - 8 points
16. Oliver Bearman - 7 points
17. Kevin Magnussen - 6 points
18. Esteban Ocon - 5 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 4 points
20. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
22. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points