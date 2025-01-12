Mercedes Answers Key Question About Lewis Hamilton Giving Up At The End Of 2024
Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin has addressed the speculation that Lewis Hamilton stopped pushing himself toward the end of the 2024 season, given the car's problems and his 2025 move to Ferrari.
Shovlin confirmed that it was the "same Lewis" who was driving the W15 F1 car with the same amount of determination, despite the car holding him back.
Hamilton endured a tough time with Mercedes in the ground effect era that began in 2022, leading him to announce his bombshell signing with Ferrari a year ago. The move ended his eventful 12-season partnership with Mercedes that saw eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles.
However, Mercedes did take a step forward in 2024, securing four victories, compared to its winless stint in 2023. The seven-time world champion raced himself to his maiden ground effect era win at his home race in Silverstone, followed by another win at Spa-Francorchamps.
This fueled him and Mercedes with hopes of ending their last season together on a high note, but the team's inability to develop the W15 F1 car to suit the Briton's driving style came in the way.
Hamilton's lackluster performances later in the season, especially his inclination to end the race in Qatar due to a drive-through penalty and a mid-race puncture, led many to question if he was giving it his all in the final races of the season. However, Shovlin, who has access to important data, revealed the 40-year-old wasn't holding anything back. Speaking to RacingNews365, he said:
"It was definitely not a different Lewis, you saw the same Lewis, the same drive, the same determination, but the results haven't been there, and that no doubt affecting how happy we all are.
"But if you look at Las Vegas, when we gave him the car he needs, he is dominant and the team will always look at these last three years, we desperately wanted to come back from 2021 to right that wrong and win a championship, but we didn't produce a car to do that.
"We've been trying for the last three years and we still haven't produced a car to do that, and we won't stop trying, but when we give him the right car, he'll stick it on pole, he can win races."
Shovlin added that he would miss Hamilton, who contributed significantly to both his and the team's success. He said:
"We are going to miss him, I will miss him because he's been such a big part of my career.
"A lot of people get into F1 because they want to be successful, but it is not easy to do because normally, you've got one or two teams winning and everyone else losing.
"But if the reason you got into the sport was to be successful, then you are always going to miss a driver like Lewis, and we all play a big part, but he played a very big part in it and he allowed so much success to be enjoyed by this team.
"He will always be a friend of the team."