Mercedes Chief Reveals Extent Of Hamilton And Russell's Health Concerns After Singapore GP
The grueling conditions of the Singapore Grand Prix took a significant toll on Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Both drivers experienced severe health issues due to the extreme heat and humidity, resulting in what team principal Toto Wolff described as "borderline heatstroke."
Both of the Mercedes drivers missed their usual post-race media obligations. A Mercedes spokesperson commented, as previously reported by Sports Illustrated:
“Unfortunately neither George or Lewis will be attending the media pen this evening as they recover from the exertions of this evening’s race.”
Adding to this, Mercedes chief Wolff revealed, as quoted by Planet F1:
“They did not feel well, borderline heatstroke or something like that but they have had water. They would not have been able to go to the (media) pen.
“There were no bad feelings or any annoyance.
“It is just that we had the doctors with them. But they are all good.”
Instead of speaking to the media, Russell and Hamilton commented on their races in a press release from the team. The former revealed his disappointment in his fourth-place finish, commenting:
"After a very difficult Friday, we would have likely taken P4 in the Grand Prix. Our pace in Qualifying however made us believe we could achieve more. Today was no doubt a difficult race for us, both challenging in terms of our pace but also physically. The McLarens were very impressive and in another league to us, whilst Max (Verstappen) had the legs on us. We were able to hold off the Ferrari of Charles (Leclerc) in the closing stages, so it was very much an evening of damage limitation. Given the pace of the car, that was the very best we could have achieved.
"We have a lot of work to do in the coming weeks to understand why we’ve struggled to challenge at the front in the past few races. We haven’t been as competitive since the summer break and that is frustrating. We will work hard to get on top of it though and hopefully the updates we bring to the next race in Austin will help us take a step closer to the front."
Hamilton, who crossed the line in sixth position, shared a similar message after a "difficult race."
"It is hard to describe the range of emotions you feel when we have a difficult race like that. This year continues to be a testing one for everyone, but we are all pushing as hard as we can. We don’t always get things right and that was the case today with our strategy. We all head into the weekend, and every decision we take, with the right intentions and sometimes it doesn’t work out. It can be frustrating, but we are all in this together.
"We have lost some form to the leaders in the past few races and we’re working hard to figure out why that is. We will do what we do best though and that is to come together as a team, analyse and refocus ahead of Austin. We will head there with energy, drive, and determination. It’s another opportunity to show what we can do when we get things right and to hopefully take a step forward with the car."