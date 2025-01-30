Mercedes Chief Speaks About 'Divorce' With Lewis Hamilton After His Ferrari Arrival
Opening up on Lewis Hamilton's transition to Ferrari, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff likened it to experiencing a "divorce" and seeing an ex-partner with someone new. Despite the lighthearted comparison, Wolff stressed that he was happy for his former driver and even complimented Hamilton on his new look at Ferrari.
Hamilton announced his Ferrari signing a year ago on the 1st of February, 2024, sending shockwaves through the F1 community. The 2024 season marked his last journey with a team he partnered with for 12 years. The iconic collaboration saw eight Constructors' Championships and six drivers' titles. However, the seven-time world champion felt the need to fulfill his long-time dream of being a Ferrari driver and pursue his eighth title with the sport's legendary team.
For Wolff, Hamilton was not only a driver but also a friend who was parting ways professionally. After Hamilton's exit, the Brackley outfit signed Andrea Kimi Antonelli as his replacement, who will partner George Russell from the 2025 season.
Hamilton, meanwhile, arrived at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters on 20 January, an event that saw fans bring the city to a standstill to catch a glimpse of him. The headline-producing onboarding followed the reveal of the Briton's first look in a red racing suit, before his first track outing on the team's famed Fiorano circuit two days later in Ferrari's 2023 F1 car, the SF-23.
In the days that followed, Ferrari unveiled pictures of Hamilton and Charles Leclerc in their 2025 race overalls, followed by images of their second track outing, a second Testing of Previous Cars session in Barcelona. Speaking on Hamilton's Ferrari arrival and the images that followed on social media, Wolff jokingly told Sky Sports F1 at the Autosport Awards:
"It's a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it's all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend!
"But I'm really happy for him, and I told him that those pictures were iconic that he made - it was so well curated and no surprise with Lewis."
Addressing Mercedes' 2025 W16 F1 car, which is set to be launched on February 24, Wolff said:
"We were scratching our head a lot last year, particularly in the beginning.
"Like all the other teams, we had ups and downs; we had some very dominant performances and then other races that were not so good.
"At the end of the day, when the flag drops, we're going to see in qualifying in Melbourne where we stand."