Mercedes Confirms Lewis Hamilton's Replacement With Contract Announcement
Mercedes has officially announced their driver line-up for the 2025 season, confirming the replacement for seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. Stepping into the spotlight is Andrea Kimi Antonelli who will be joining the seasoned George Russell.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who has been with Mercedes since the tender age of 12, boasts an impressive resume of achievements. From winning the FIA Karting European Championship to clinching titles in the ADAC and Italian Formula 4, Antonelli has demonstrated a continuous upward trajectory in his racing career. His recent foray into FIA Formula 2 in 2024, punctuated by victories including a notable Feature Race win in Budapest, has proven his readiness for the challenges of Formula 1.
Toto Wolff, Mercedes' Team Principal, expressed his confidence in the new line-up in a press release from the team:
“Our 2025 driver line-up combines experience, talent, youth and out-and-out raw speed.
“We are excited about what George and Kimi bring to the team both as individual drivers, but also as a partnership.
“Our new line-up is perfect to open the next chapter in our story. It is also a testament to the strength of our junior programme and our belief in home-grown talent.
“George has proved that he is one of the very best drivers in the world. He is not only fast, consistent, and determined, but has also developed into a strong leader within the team.
“Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport. We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year and we will be supporting him every step of the way in the learning process.
“In George, he has an experienced team-mate from which he can learn and hone his craft. I am confident that both will contribute greatly as we continue to build momentum and fight at the front of the field.”
Mercedes’ commitment to fostering talent from within is further echoed by Markus Schäfer, Non-Executive Chairman and Mercedes-Benz AG CTO. Schäfer drew parallels between Antonelli, George Russell, and the departing Lewis Hamilton, lauding the Italian's impressive junior career and raw speed.
“It is an exciting time for the team as we unveil our driver line-up for 2025. We open the next chapter in our story next year and have a fantastic partnership with which to do so.
“George, as a multiple Grand Prix winner, has developed into a top-tier driver. It has been a pleasure to see him come through the ranks of the team’s junior programme, establish himself in F1 over the past few years, and become a leader within the team.
“Kimi, just like George and Lewis, is one of our home-grown talents with a very promising future. His record at junior level is incredibly impressive and his raw speed is clear to see. I can’t wait to see him in a race seat next year and watch his supreme talent shine in a Mercedes F1 car.”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli excitedly explained:
“It is an amazing feeling to be announced as a Mercedes works driver alongside George for 2025.
“Reaching F1 is a dream I’ve had since I was a small boy; I want to thank the team for the support they’ve given me in my career so far and the faith they’ve shown in me. I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity.
“I will be focused on getting better and delivering the best possible results for the team.
“I’m also really excited to become George’s team-mate. He came through the team’s junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for.
“He is super-fast, a multiple Grand Prix winner, and has already helped me improve as a driver. I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track.”