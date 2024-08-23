Mercedes Confirms Upgrade Package After Split Specifications in Friday Practice
Mercedes has confirmed the continuation of its new floor upgrade for the remainder of the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, following a split-spec test during Friday's practice sessions. Initially introduced at the Belgium Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the upgrade had presented challenges, prompting a return to the previous design due to handling issues and a reduction in straight-line speed for the Silver Arrows.
Mercedes elected for a varied approach in the Zandvoort first practice session. George Russell's W15 was equipped with the new floor, while Lewis Hamilton maintained the prior specification. Russell's top performance, scoring first place in the practice session, alongside Hamilton's seamless transition to the new floor in the second practice, signaled a positive shift in the team’s development.
Andrew Shovlin, Mercedes' Trackside Engineering Director, cited the challenging conditions during FP1, which included strong winds and heavy rainfall, as complicating factors in evaluating the floor’s performance.
“Today was an encouraging start to the weekend. The conditions in FP1 were particularly tricky with very strong winds and heavy rain making it difficult to get a good read on the updated floor we brought to Spa.
"Nevertheless, what we saw looks in line with expectations, so we'll continue the weekend with that fitted to both cars.”
George Russell also commented on the day's challenging conditions:
“It was difficult out there due to the windy conditions. It is perhaps the windiest conditions I can remember driving an F1 car in over the past few years.
"Nevertheless, the car was performing really well, and the updated floor we brought to Spa seemed to be working effectively. The pack at the front seems to be quite close once again. We expect to be facing another fascinating battle across the rest of the weekend for the podium spots.”
The decision to adopt the new floor for both vehicles shows confidence bolstered by empirical data and real-time track performance. This move is pivotal as Mercedes prepares for stiff competition, particularly from McLaren, who have brought a host of upgrades this weekend, and Red Bull, which are anticipated to be a hairbreadth away in terms of performance.