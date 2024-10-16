Mercedes Draws Plan For 'Best Possible' Lewis Hamilton's Farewell
With six Grands Prix to go for the conclusion of the 2024 season, which marks the point when Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton part ways after an illustrious 12-season journey, team principal Toto Wolff has laid out a plan for the remaining races, which also includes bidding "farewell to Lewis in the best way possible.”
Mercedes showcased an impressive mid-season resurgence when George Russell clinched his first victory of the year at the Austrian Grand Prix, followed by two wins from Hamilton, marking the end of his dry spell since the start of the 2022 season. However, changes made to the W15 F1 car after the summer break, particularly to the floor, resulted in a decline in performance, causing both drivers to struggle with grip and pace.
As the autumn break concludes this weekend at the United States Grand Prix, Mercedes is reportedly introducing upgrades for the race at the Circuit of the Americas to re-establish its competitive form at the front. While boosting performance remains a key focus, Wolff also emphasized the importance of preparing for the 2025 season and finishing the current campaign strongly with Hamilton. Speaking to the media, he said:
“This weekend marks the start of an intense run to the end of the year.
“We have six races over the next eight weeks, ending with the season finale in Abu Dhabi.
“Although we are not in contention for the championships, there is still plenty to fight for and the opportunity to create a few highlights along the way.
“We want to end this year as strongly as possible, build momentum for 2025, and bid farewell to Lewis in the best way possible.”
The team boss revealed that the season's final upgrades on the W15 will pave the "development direction" for the 2025 car. He added:
“We have been hard at work since Singapore analysing our performance and how we can improve.
“We bring our final update package of the season to Texas and our aim is to close the gap to the front. It will also provide useful information that will help guide our development direction for 2025.
“The Sprint format returns this weekend, and we will have to be at our best to introduce the update package effectively. The Circuit of the Americas is a fantastic track but one that caught us out last year.
“Its high-speed layout, combined with its bumpy surface, make it a challenge for both the car and driver. It is one we are looking forward to.”