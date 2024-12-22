Mercedes Driver Declares Battle On Max Verstappen For The Championship - 'Everyone Is Beatable'
Mercedes' George Russell has made a bold claim, stating he is ready to take on four-time championship winner Max Verstappen in a championship battle next year. The statements arrived ahead of a clash between the two drivers that began in Qatar and worsened in Abu Dhabi's season finale. Russell stated that Verstappen shouldn't have won the championship this year as it was Lando Norris' chance at the title.
The clash between Russell and Verstappen occurred after Russell reported the Dutchman to the FIA stewards for impeding him during qualifying in Qatar, although both drivers weren't on their fast laps. Verstappen in turn, accused Russell of trying too hard to get him penalized. This led to an argument between the two drivers, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also commented on the matter.
The following weekend in Abu Dhabi saw Russell call Verstappen out for threatening him, and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff joined in as well, making Horner his target. A compromise between the two drivers has not been reached yet, reportedly, and Russell's claims about a championship fight could add a layer of tension between the two drivers next season. Speaking to The Times, Russell stated:
“I’ve been in F1 six years now, next year is my seventh, and my fourth year with the team.
“I feel absolutely ready to take my journey to the next level and I feel ready to fight for a championship. I feel ready to fight against Max [Verstappen] and if we get the opportunity, I’m not going to waste it."
The Briton also noted that Norris missed an opportunity to secure his first championship title, suggesting Verstappen was beatable this season. He added:
“Arguably, Max shouldn’t have won the championship this year, but the others made a few more errors and didn’t capitalise when they had the chance. I feel that we have [won what we could].
“Opportunities don’t come around every single day. This year was Lando’s chance. They [McLaren] might be there again next year. They may not. We just don’t know in this sport; nobody would have predicted Red Bull to fall off form in the manner that they have.
“There’s so much hype around Max. He’s such an exceptional driver, but the fact is, he’s won one race in the last 12 [at time of publication, ed.] and, it just goes to show everyone is beatable because you are at the mercy of your race car.
“The difference with him this year is he’s won every occasion that he’s had the chance, and his rivals haven’t.”