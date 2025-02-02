Mercedes F1 Car Breaks Record With Insane $53 Million Sale
The Mercedes-Benz W 196 R Stromlinienwagen has set a new record, selling for $53,917,370 at a recent auction, making it the most expensive Grand Prix racing car ever sold at auction.
This places it just behind the iconic Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé, which was sold for a record €135 million in 2022.
The auction was held at the Mercedes-Benz Museum in Stuttgart by RM Sotheby’s on February 1, 2025. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum, which auctioned off the car, plans to use proceeds from the sale to support its collection and restoration projects.
The W 196 R, often recognized for its sleek design and groundbreaking technological innovations, was engineered for the 1954 Grand Prix season. It's powered by a 2.5-liter engine and was driven by racing legends Juan Manuel Fangio and Stirling Moss, making it a major milestone in racing history.
The W 196 R Stromlinienwagen was generously donated to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum by Daimler-Benz AG in 1965. Given its cultural and historical importance, this car's chassis number 00009/54 is truly a unique gem.
Its streamlined body, referred to as the "Stromlinienwagen," was specially made for high-speed tracks like Monza. The car's technological aspects, such as the 257-horsepower engine, made it a front-runner during its prime.
Marcus Breitschwerdt, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Heritage GmbH, shared his excitement about the auction:
“What a thrilling auction that was! This original, sleek-bodied, W 196 R original has now changed hands – and I congratulate the lucky buyer.
"Very few Mercedes-Benz Silver Arrows are privately owned. Today the hammer fell at €51.155.000 /$53.917.370. This makes it the most valuable Grand Prix racing car in the world and close behind the all-time champion Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ‘Uhlenhaut-Coupé’ in the overall ranking of the most valuable automobiles.
"Without a doubt, our Silver Arrows are up there among the most iconic and sought-after vehicles ever built. They are the true shining stars in the firmament of motorsport and automotive history.”
Gord Duff, Global Head of Auctions at RM Sotheby’s, also commented:
“It’s hard to describe the significance of this sale. This car is simply one of the most important racing cars in history and it’s an honour for RM Sotheby’s to sell it so successfully to benefit the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum.”
Joe Hale, President, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum shared:
“The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum has been honored to care for and share the W 196 R within our museum, but the sum it has achieved today is a transformative contribution to increase our endowment and long-term sustainability as well as the restoration and expansion of our collection.”
